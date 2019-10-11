CEDAR FALLS — The University Avenue reconstruction project in Cedar Falls has received many plaudits. Now, a nomination for a prestigious international honor will send City Administrator Ron Gaines to Singapore.
The $39 million project is a finalist in the roads and highway category for a Bentley Year in Infrastructure 2019 award. If the city wins it will be the fourth award the city has received for the project.
According to the city of Cedar Falls, the Bentley awards honor extraordinary infrastructure design, construction and operations throughout the world. Twelve independent jury panels of industry experts selected 54 finalists from 571 nominations submitted by more than 440 organizations in more than 60 countries. Of the 54 total finalists, six are in the United States: Cedar Falls, San Francisco, Calif., Los Angeles, Calif., Houston, Texas, Columbia, S.C., and Apollo Beach, Fla.
“University Avenue was very controversial as it started moving forward, but the response that we’ve received from the public since has been very positive,” Gaines said.
Bentley is a software design company that works primarily with civil engineers. The award ceremony will be held during Bentley’s international engineering conference in Singapore, scheduled Oct. 21-24 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Conference Center in Singapore.
“It’s a major honor to be a finalist for the award,” Gaines said.
The recent acclamation comes after years of work preparing and finishing the reconstruction of University Avenue. The City Council voted 6-1 in February 2015 to narrow the road from six lanes to four and replace six of its eight signalized intersections with roundabouts. The project is now all but complete.
It was a sometimes-contentious process, with most concerns centering on the use of roundabouts. But the finished product has apparently soothed many of the qualms.
Grow Cedar Valley has set up other economic development meetings for Gaines to attend while in Singapore. He plans to promote Cedar Falls as much as possible, including the city’s municipal high-speed internet and other economic opportunities, he said.
One of Gaines’ flight layovers is in the Netherlands, home to Zuidberg Frontline Systems BV, which opened Zuidberg North America Inc. in 2014 in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park.
“They invited us to stop over,” Gaines said. “Maybe we’ll try to make some other connections in the Netherlands.”
Gaines will leave Wednesday and return Oct. 25.
“The world’s becoming a smaller place, and it’s important to look at how our community reaches not only across the state of Iowa and across the nation, but across the globe now,” Gaines said.
