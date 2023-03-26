CEDAR FALLS — The Planning and Zoning Commission gave a positive recommendation to Jim Sands Construction for plans to rezone land in North Cedar for future single family homes.

Commissioner David Hartley was absent. The application still requires approval of the City Council.

The recommendation came with concerns similar to when the item was introduced two weeks ago. A couple of residents said the city should prioritize stormwater management for any future development.

“We’re definitely concerned about the water,” said Jonathan Metcalf, a Cypress Avenue homeowner. “We want to make sure that’s taken care of.”

City Engineer Matt Tolan reassured the neighbors last week that the development will be an “improvement to the area” and solutions will be discussed.

This time, Commissioner Brad Leeper reminded the public rezoning is only the first step.

“This is purely about zoning at this point and seems pretty clear cut. But I think we’ve heard loud and clear that (stormwater) needs to be addressed, so we’ll make sure it is in the next phase,” he said.

City Planner Michelle Pezeley told commissioners they should consider accepting the application because the street network is capable of supporting the future growth and the future project is appropriate for the surrounding neighborhoods.

Daniel Arends, the civil engineer at VJ Engineering working on the project, previously told The Courier he believes the developer’s long-term plan is to develop the entire 46.25 acres.

Right now that plan can’t to come to fruition because of a lack of sanitary sewer infrastructure near the other two-thirds of the property to the north.

Jim Sands Construction owns the land. Arends says the company is planning some combination of selling, or developing on its own, the approximately 30 future lots of a half-acre each.

On Wednesday, the commission also voted 5-0 in favor of rezoning 3.07 acres of land west of Hudson Road along Ashworth Drive from agricultural to residential for owners David and Tamara Nicol, as well as the city, which owns a sliver of the land, including where the road eventually will be extended.

Commissioner Kyle Larson recused himself from the discussion and vote.

Structures previously stood on the property, but were demolished to make way for the road extension later this year from Hudson Road to Kara Drive.