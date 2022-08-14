CF Planning and Zoning Commission debates Council's desire for more downtown site plan review

CEDAR FALLS — A few planning and zoning commissioners are somewhat frustrated with the continual discussion by the City Council on potential revisions to the new downtown zoning code.

The latest came Wednesday after the council requested last month that the Planning and Zoning Commission make a recommendation on expanding the scope of the public review of site plans, which at first was eliminated when the new code was adopted in November after years of discussion on the code itself and its vision.

The newly adopted zoning code created what’s called the Downtown Character District and eliminated the commission and council’s public review. Instead, only city staff would conduct reviews.

The commission initially endorsed an amendment, adding back the review of site plans for new buildings in the Urban General, Urban General 2 and Storefront areas. However the council is now petitioning, after a 4-3 vote, that any floor expansion or residential addition plans for existing buildings in those areas be included too.

The Urban General, Urban General 2 and Storefront designations primarily cover the downtown areas along and around State, Main, Washington and Clay streets, as well as First to Seventh streets.

“Who’s to say that more things aren’t going to come back after this,” Commissioner Amanda Lynch said during a Wednesday planning and zoning meeting. “I just feel like we’ve been doing this back and forth bit for quite a while, which is fine, I think it’s fair and valid (because) we want this to be right.

“But how many more times are we going to have stuff come back to us. I just feel like we’ve put in a lot of work on all of this. … I just wish we could have some cohesiveness to be able to kind of move things forward.”

The code is believed by some to have clear enough requirements to understand and, therefore, extra review of site plans in those designated areas is not warranted.

Discussion is expected to continue at the commission’s Aug. 24 meeting. A vote then on a recommendation to the council on the possible amendment is likely.

“We are volunteers and we have many other projects that I think the city would like to see move forward ... and I think to add more and more reviews is just slowing down the development of our community,” said Commissioner Hannah Crisman.

She said the code can be modified later down the road if issues arise.

“I would like to see the City Council pass this zoning code so that we can start working on the rest of our town – enough of these reviews of these small pieces of (code) language,” Crisman said.

A couple commissioners also defended the council’s actions because of the past discussion on parking issues and some councilors’ desire for more clarity on certain requirements.

“If the council would like a more expansive review of site plans, I think that’s fine,” said Commissioner Mardy Holst. “As a commission, our job is to basically bring the stuff to the public so the public can see it and we can review it. Ultimately, the council makes the final decision.

“But I think these are maybe items that council is viewing as being particularly more sensitive to the general public and I don’t have a problem with having those come to the commission,” he added.