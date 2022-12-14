CF meeting scheduled to discuss sewer line project serving Minnetonka Drive residents

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s Engineering Division will hold a neighborhood meeting Tuesday to discuss the replacement of a sanitary sewer line serving all of Minnetonka Drive west of Oak Park Boulevard.

According to a city notice, it previously failed and the sewage now flows through an above-ground “temporary crossing” over a ravine.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting will be held at the council chambers foyer of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St.

A brief presentation will be given about the design, scope and expectations for the project. Updates will be provided for a new pump station and the boring of a new pressurized sewer line. Plans also will be available for viewing and city staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

The Department of Natural Resources received a work record request from a city engineering consultant in June for the “Oak Park Boulevard Sanitary Sewer Replacement,” but it has not received any project submissions for review and approval.

Right now, a section of the sewer line spans the ravine with the aid of support structures on each side of the ravine, according to the request.

Erosion on one side of the ravine caused the collapse of the sewer line, but it was repaired and still exists with the aid of a telephone pole.

The city’s capital improvement program notes the “Oak Park Sewer Replacement Project” includes a line that runs through private property in the area of 929 and 941 Oak Park Blvd.

“The elevated portion collapsed in December of 2018 and a temporary repair was made,” according to the city document. “A permanent repair will need to be made as soon as possible to avoid overflows or basement back-ups.”

A total of $900,000 in sewer revenue bonds had been earmarked for the construction in the previous fiscal year. That same allocation is now included in the current fiscal year in a preliminary draft of the updated program.

The City Council previously approved putting the project out to bid; however, no bids were received.

