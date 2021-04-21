CF mayor, council asked to watch videos on racism in HRC letter

CEDAR FALLS -- The Human Rights Commission starts every meeting by watching a YouTube series on racism and spending a good chunk of time discussing it. Now, members are asking the city's elected officials to do the same.
Commissioners sent a letter Tuesday to Mayor Rob Green and the city's seven City Council members asking them to watch the series, "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," by Emmanuel Acho.
The letter states it should be a priority for city officials to view an installment "at least once a month." It invites them to join the commission's discussions of the videos.
"At some point not too far into the future, the Council will face the challenges of undertaking substantive action to address systemic racism in Cedar Falls," the letter reads.
Commissioners also noted their "deep appreciation" for the council's decision to create a racial equity task force. Members of the task force were named recently, and its first full meeting will be next week.
The group is tasked with finding solutions to the metro area's inclusion at the top of a list of worst places for Black people to live. It will submit recommendations to the council with this fall, and the Human Rights Commission said the video series could help council members process that report.
"It will be essential to be well prepared for the various issues and concerns that will arise from different members of the community," the letter reads. "Thus, we strongly suggest this avenue of action in preparation for what may be difficult conversations."
Acho, a former NFL linebacker and current Fox Sports analyst, began "Uncomfortable Conversations" as a weekly webcast last summer. He released a book by the same name in November.
In the series, Acho talks with celebrities like Matthew McConaughey and Chelsea Handler, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and members of the Petaluma, California, Police Department.
"I want to remove the barriers for why we've never had these conversations," Acho says on his website. "I want to provide a free space for curious white people to answer the questions they've always had but have been too nervous to ask."