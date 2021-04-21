CF mayor, council asked to watch videos on racism in HRC letter

CEDAR FALLS -- The Human Rights Commission starts every meeting by watching a YouTube series on racism and spending a good chunk of time discussing it. Now, members are asking the city's elected officials to do the same.

Commissioners sent a letter Tuesday to Mayor Rob Green and the city's seven City Council members asking them to watch the series, "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," by Emmanuel Acho.

The letter states it should be a priority for city officials to view an installment "at least once a month." It invites them to join the commission's discussions of the videos.

"At some point not too far into the future, the Council will face the challenges of undertaking substantive action to address systemic racism in Cedar Falls," the letter reads.

Commissioners also noted their "deep appreciation" for the council's decision to create a racial equity task force. Members of the task force were named recently, and its first full meeting will be next week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}