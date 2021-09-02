CF library staff can now require masks be worn at certain programs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re trying to make the policy as least restrictive as possible while also providing a reasonable amount of safety,” Stern noted after the meeting.

The amended policy was approved after Youth Librarian Bekah Hosford reported that recent survey results showed approximately 75% of 150 to 175 responses reflected a desire for masks to be optional for attendees at youth programs.

The other 25% asked that the library provide events with masks mandated. As detailed by Stern in a later email, some survey respondents said there are “children with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill from a COVID infection” and others noting “it was the responsible thing to do to prevent community spread, especially since no vaccination is currently available for children under 12.”

At the present time, all Cedar Falls City staff, including those working at the library, are required to wear masks when not at their own work station. Any visitor to a city facility is “strongly encouraged” to wear them.

Prior to Wednesday’s amendment, library patrons were, and still are, required to wear face coverings when receiving assistance, such as computer or technology help, from staff for an extended period of time without shields for separation and a distance of six feet between them.