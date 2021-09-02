CF library staff can now require masks be worn at certain programs

CEDAR FALLS – Library program staff are now allowed to require that attendees of certain events wear masks.
The Cedar Falls Library board of trustees approved its revised mask policy Wednesday in response to the growing spread of the delta variant and its “highly contagious and aerosol nature.” The measure passed 7-0.
In addition to the policy change, Library Director Kelly Stern noted to trustees, and they consented, that the library will begin hosting two options for youth story times, one with the requirement, and the other without.
According to Stern, programming staff had discussed the policy change for months and requested that discretion be given so that they can “assess the risk” for future events.
The policy applies to attendees more than two years in age.
Many summer library events have been virtual or held outdoors but, for example, Stern will be the coordinator of a future event when it will be possible that, because of rain, hypothetically, it will be held inside a library meeting room instead of outside at Overman Park.
“Because of the crowd we’re expecting, masks will be required (indoors) at that event because people will be shoulder to shoulder,” she said.
She noted that people will be made aware of the requirement before an event during the registration process.
“We’re trying to make the policy as least restrictive as possible while also providing a reasonable amount of safety,” Stern noted after the meeting.
The amended policy was approved after Youth Librarian Bekah Hosford reported that recent survey results showed approximately 75% of 150 to 175 responses reflected a desire for masks to be optional for attendees at youth programs.
The other 25% asked that the library provide events with masks mandated. As detailed by Stern in a later email, some survey respondents said there are “children with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill from a COVID infection” and others noting “it was the responsible thing to do to prevent community spread, especially since no vaccination is currently available for children under 12.”
At the present time, all Cedar Falls City staff, including those working at the library, are required to wear masks when not at their own work station. Any visitor to a city facility is “strongly encouraged” to wear them.
Prior to Wednesday’s amendment, library patrons were, and still are, required to wear face coverings when receiving assistance, such as computer or technology help, from staff for an extended period of time without shields for separation and a distance of six feet between them.
The library’s policy was last updated in June. The original policy was adopted in October, requiring masks to be worn by all library visitors. For those who were not wearing a mask, curbside pickup of library materials was offered.
In other library business, the trustees approved the one bid received in response to a request for proposal for new youth department browsing bins in a 7-0 vote.
The bins will give kids the ability to “flip” through books, rather than pull them out by the binding on a traditional shelf. The bid of $106,937 from Library Furniture International will be covered by the Friends of the Cedar Falls Library, Cedar Falls Community Foundation, and other monetary gifts.
“Research shows that kids have an easier time finding books and circulation numbers go up,” Stern said after the meeting.
Stern estimated, on the high-end, that the project would be $100,000, and added that “we won’t have any trouble finding the additional $6,937.”