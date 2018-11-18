CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council will hold its third and final vote Monday on rezoning an area north of Lakeshore Drive for residential development.
It deferred the vote at a previous council meeting to wait for the Planning and Zoning Commission to review a site plan for the development.
The proposed site plan on Lakeshore Drive was approved by the commission Wednesday.
The $1.2 million plan to create six residential lots on 20.8 acres of land is being spearheaded by Brian Wingert of Wingert Development.
The development has faced resistance in the past because of storm water runoff problems in the area, but many of those problems have been addressed by the developer.
Tami Stahl, who lives on Lakeshore Drive next to the proposed development and had spoken out against the development, apologized to the developer during the commission meeting for publicly criticizing him.
The council Monday night also will interview Kyle Larson for a position on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
According to council documents, Larson has lived in Cedar Falls since 2005, and also from 1988 to 1999. He’s the general manager of Let’s Get Creative, a home construction company.
Larson has been president of the Cedar Valley Homebuilders Association for two years and has served on its board since 2007.
The council won’t decide on the position until a later meeting.
