CF Human Rights unsure of their role in complaint process

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s Human Rights Commission, which no longer investigates discrimination cases, is unsure how to help people file complaints with the state civil rights group.

Commissioners discovered the problem during a discussion of whether to undertake trauma-informed training at Monday’s meeting.

Commissioner Susan Langan proposed hiring Ronelle Langley, a psychologist and the widow of former Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews, to train commissioners on how to “listen deeply and to figure out what their story is to make sure we get it right” when helping residents file complaints with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

“I think it would be really beneficial,” Langan said, proposing to pay Langley $200 for the hourlong training.

Others thought the price was too high for the commission’s small budget, and questioned whether they should be putting resources into complaint work when that process was removed from their charge as a group last fall.

“I think the majority of our work does not center on cases,” commission chair Willie Barney said.

