CF Human Rights unsure of their role in complaint process

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s Human Rights Commission, which no longer investigates discrimination cases, is unsure how to help people file complaints with the state civil rights group.
Commissioners discovered the problem during a discussion of whether to undertake trauma-informed training at Monday’s meeting.
Commissioner Susan Langan proposed hiring Ronelle Langley, a psychologist and the widow of former Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews, to train commissioners on how to “listen deeply and to figure out what their story is to make sure we get it right” when helping residents file complaints with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.
“I think it would be really beneficial,” Langan said, proposing to pay Langley $200 for the hourlong training.
Others thought the price was too high for the commission’s small budget, and questioned whether they should be putting resources into complaint work when that process was removed from their charge as a group last fall.
“I think the majority of our work does not center on cases,” commission chair Willie Barney said.
The commission’s newest members, Mario Basurto and Eashaan Vajpeyi, then wondered what, exactly, the commission did when a complaint came in. No one was sure, which touched off a discussion about how it’s handled at the city level.
Any complaints received by the city would result in city liaison Toni Babcock contacting Barney and Langan “to meet with somebody,” said Babcock.
“From there, I don’t know,” Babcock said.
Members tabled the trauma training in order to first figure out the complaint process.
“I think the question facing the Human Rights Commission is, we need to figure out what we’re doing and what we’re here for,” commissioner Dave Kivett said. “Maybe we hold this particular idea up until we figure out the big-picture questions.”
Vajpeyi suggested a small-group brainstorming session that would establish a framework for an official process, which would then be presented to the commission. Barney agreed, noting it might fit in with one of the commission’s subcommittees and could happen after a second upcoming Iowa Civil Rights Commission training session.
“It seemed to me, whatever process happened before, we need a new linear kind of process — it will be handled this way, and we do need to collect that data,” said commissioner Melissa Heston.