CF Human Rights prepares statements for verdict in Derek Chauvin case

CEDAR FALLS — The Human Rights Commission plans to have statements ready when a verdict is released in the trial of the officer who kneeled on and killed George Floyd, in a bid to respond faster than the group had done previously.
The commission will have a subcommittee draft two versions of a statement — one if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is found guilty, and one if he’s found not guilty — after a request by commission member Dave Kivett during Monday’s meeting.
“I want to empower our chairs to work with the Waterloo Commission (on Human Rights), and jointly pen a letter to be ready when the verdict comes down — two different letters,” Kivett said. “The second part of that is to reach out to (Cedar Falls) Mayor (Rob) Green and ask him to be in touch with (Waterloo) Mayor (Quentin) Hart to present a unified front.”
Commission chair Willie Barney said he thought the request was “good and appropriate,” and asked commissioner Spencer Luvert, who is on the outreach and communications committee, to draft the letters.
Chauvin’s trial — he is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in May 2020 — is ongoing. On Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case, and the defense has been presenting witness testimony.
The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission previously faced scrutiny for a perceived lack of urgency in addressing racist social media posts by Cedar Falls High School students this winter.
The controversy, along with several resignations in a short period of time, put the spotlight on the commission. It prompted several reforms, including that Barney and vice chair Susan Langan now have the power to call emergency meetings with 24 hours notice and draft statements on behalf of the group without a vote.
“I think you’re right on track: How do we prepare for that verdict?” Barney said. “More importantly, should there be a response to the current shooting that took place?”
Barney was referring to another Minneapolis-area shooting, in which police officer Kim Potter said she mistakenly shot Daunte Wright over the weekend, intending to Taser him instead. Potter has now resigned.
“Unfortunately, we know the beginning of the criminal justice system is the interaction between law enforcement and our community members,” Barney said. “Unfortunately, that can be the beginning and the end of the interaction, both in a positive and negative way, with police officer discretion.”