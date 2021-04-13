CF Human Rights prepares statements for verdict in Derek Chauvin case

CEDAR FALLS — The Human Rights Commission plans to have statements ready when a verdict is released in the trial of the officer who kneeled on and killed George Floyd, in a bid to respond faster than the group had done previously.

The commission will have a subcommittee draft two versions of a statement — one if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is found guilty, and one if he’s found not guilty — after a request by commission member Dave Kivett during Monday’s meeting.

“I want to empower our chairs to work with the Waterloo Commission (on Human Rights), and jointly pen a letter to be ready when the verdict comes down — two different letters,” Kivett said. “The second part of that is to reach out to (Cedar Falls) Mayor (Rob) Green and ask him to be in touch with (Waterloo) Mayor (Quentin) Hart to present a unified front.”

Commission chair Willie Barney said he thought the request was “good and appropriate,” and asked commissioner Spencer Luvert, who is on the outreach and communications committee, to draft the letters.