CF Human Rights deliberates on response to racist incident; public calls out 'lack of urgency'

“I would certainly hope a group that is as important as the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission would be willing to meet more than once a month when this very important stuff is going on,” said another member of the public, Pam Hays.

Commission members noted they also wanted to do more than just put out a statement.

“We have all these people sitting around in Cedar Falls talking about how they’re going to address the needs of brown faces without brown faces at the table,” member Willie Barney Jr., one of the group’s two Black commissioners, said. “What are we going to do?”

Winther said she had talked with the Black Hawk County NAACP about “some sort of meeting” concerning the incident, but hadn’t heard anything back.

“I would really like to be the group that takes leadership in this response,” said member Susan Langan. “Let’s do something, instead of wait for everybody else.”

The 90-minute back and forth left Jorgensen at her wits’ end.

“I’m ready to throw my hands up and say ‘I’m done,’ and I don’t want to do that — I want to make a difference,” Jorgensen said, noting she felt tied up by the commission’s procedures. “I personally need direction on what I can and cannot do.”