CF Human Rights deliberates on response to racist incident; public calls out 'lack of urgency'

CEDAR FALLS — Human rights commissioners got an earful Wednesday from parents and activists for their “lack of urgency” in responding to a racist incident.
The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission met in special session and deliberated for 90 minutes about how to respond to reports last week that a white high school student displayed the N-word on a cookie in a widely-shared Snapchat photo.
The commission — which recently updated its mission statement to focus on outreach and advocacy in lieu of investigating discrimination complaints — scheduled the emergency meeting to discuss a potential statement.
“My thought is that, obviously, we need to put something out in writing,” said commission chair Nicole Winther.
But by Wednesday, students had already held a joint demonstration with Black Lives Matter activists outside the high school Monday, and the school board took up the issue Monday as well.
Ultimately, the five commissioners present were unable to come to a consensus on a statement, punting the issue to Winther and vice chair Teri Jorgensen to compose something and have the city disseminate by Friday.
“You guys waiting ... it really speaks to the lack of urgency,” said Joyce Levingston of Cedar Falls, an activist who helped organize the school protest and who noted her four children attended Cedar Falls schools.
“I would certainly hope a group that is as important as the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission would be willing to meet more than once a month when this very important stuff is going on,” said another member of the public, Pam Hays.
Commission members noted they also wanted to do more than just put out a statement.
“We have all these people sitting around in Cedar Falls talking about how they’re going to address the needs of brown faces without brown faces at the table,” member Willie Barney Jr., one of the group’s two Black commissioners, said. “What are we going to do?”
Winther said she had talked with the Black Hawk County NAACP about “some sort of meeting” concerning the incident, but hadn’t heard anything back.
“I would really like to be the group that takes leadership in this response,” said member Susan Langan. “Let’s do something, instead of wait for everybody else.”
The 90-minute back and forth left Jorgensen at her wits’ end.
“I’m ready to throw my hands up and say ‘I’m done,’ and I don’t want to do that — I want to make a difference,” Jorgensen said, noting she felt tied up by the commission’s procedures. “I personally need direction on what I can and cannot do.”
Activist Kevin McCullough of Waterloo, who spoke at the school protest, said whatever the commission did, it needed to act quickly.
“As a person of color, to see a lack of response — or one so hesitated upon — makes me wonder if the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission or anyone in the city is actively and urgently concerned about what people other than yourself think,” McCullough said.