CF Human Rights Commission to hold event for anyone interested in joining, learning about work

CEDAR FALLS -- The Human Rights Commission is offering anyone in the community the chance to learn more about its work and how to get involved Thursday at Ari’z Martini Lounge.
Commissioners will be there from 5 to 7 p.m. at the lounge, located inside the College Square Mall, 6301 University Avenue, and applications for appointment to the commission will be available.
If before or after the event one has questions, call: 319-268-5113.
The city position’s been vacant since at least March when J.J. Lillibridge, who also is a part-owner in a lawn and party game rental company, is believed to have left.