CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission has seen lots of changes and progress in the last few months, none bigger than welcoming aboard the city’s first-ever paid employee to help carry out its vision.

Chelsie Luhring, the city’s new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist and commission liaison, will be in attendance when the appointed body hosts a free meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ragged Edge Art Bar and Gallery, 504 Bluff St., with food and refreshments.

“The number one goal is to introduce Chelsie, now that she’s our DEI specialist and then to introduce several new commissioners, and then also to recruit,” said commission chairperson Sonja Bock. “We still have a few open seats, and even if the commission was full, we always want to have applications on file. The other goal is we want to talk to people to hear their thoughts and concerns.”

Luhring was brought on board in January at the recommendation of the Racial Equity Task Force. Thus far, she’s played a role in making sure inclusive language is used, and in developing the commission’s website – cedarfalls.com/86/Human-Rights-Commission – to offer more resources and useful information.

While the commissioners are volunteers and have other everyday responsibilities, Luhring will have more direct connections to those who run city government, and can work every day to ensure diverse and equitable practices are present within policies.

One of her newfound roles has been as Cedar Falls’ liaison to One Cedar Valley, a local organization focused on breaking down barriers facing African Americans.

The public will be exposed to the new leaders Wednesday. The commission had also seen some mainstays step aside and new ones take over, but have since seemingly moved on from the days of turmoil seen a couple years ago.

The commission meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Public Safety Building. It has taken action recently in multiple ways, from organizing a Women’s History Month event, to issuing a statement in light of recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in Des Moines.

Its committees have been established for several months now and their roles and responsibilities have become better defined. And Bock emphatically feels they are doing “even better” now.

“We have new commissioners who have come in with a lot of initiative, are very passionate about human rights, are bringing ideas to the table, helping create events, and just have done lot of things that hadn’t been happening for a long time,” she said.

“We really are doing more outreach in the last five months than maybe we’ve done in years. That’s pretty exciting,” she added.

Residents will be able to have their questions answered, as well as their concerns and comments taken into consideration. Additionally, applications will be available to anyone looking to be appointed to the commission in the future.

A recent request by the commission to expand from nine to 11 has left the agency with three openings.

“I haven’t been here that long, but everyone has been awesome to work with. They’re super proactive and I think we all have that goal in mind of wanting to make sure that we’re making Cedar Falls more equitable and more inclusive for people,” said Luhring. “Commissioners have that vision, and go and do it.”

Questions can be directed to Luhring at Chelsie.Luhring@cedarfalls.com. The commission has a Facebook page, as well.

