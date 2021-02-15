CF Human Rights advises council on new task force

“We must show our history of this town,” said at-large Councilwoman Kelly Dunn. “Why does our city look totally different than the city right next door to us? And we need to recognize there’s reasons for that.”

Commission member Melissa Heston wanted to make sure the council was “on board” with what the task force — made up of to-be-named council members, HRC members and the community at large — might ask of the council when its reports are eventually issued months from now.

“To do this well means people may get uncomfortable, and your constituents may get uncomfortable,” Heston said. “We have to be very clear that race is a very difficult issue in this country to talk about, and there could be repercussions.”

Instead of the task force providing direction to just the human rights commission, the council and commission members agreed it should also be able to provide direction to the city at large, including the municipal government as well as schools and the university.