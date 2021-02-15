 Skip to main content
CF Human Rights advises council on new task force
Mayor Rob Green

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council agreed to broaden the scope of a new task force trying to solve issues brought to light in an annual 24/7 Wall St. report that continues to show the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area as one of the worst places to be Black in America.

The task force, created by the City Council on Feb. 1, was discussed at a joint work session Monday evening between the council and the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission.

“When I heard about the task force, it was something that excited me — the ‘bigger picture’ conversation,” said HRC chair Willie Barney. “With the report that came out and the ancillary conversations, there’s a great opportunity to begin addressing that.”

The metro area, which has a 7.3% Black population, debuted on the 24/7 Wall St. report at No. 1 in 2018, causing concern among community leaders and discussions about possible remedies in the areas of unemployment, income and home ownership.

Waterloo/Cedar Falls dropped to No. 3 in 2019 and to No. 5 in 2020 — St. Cloud, Minn., was the worst place to be Black last year — but the disparities remain pronounced: Black residents make about half of the median income of white residents, have a 16% unemployment rate compared with 3.4% for whites, and while 72% of white residents own a home, only 34% of Black residents do.

“We must show our history of this town,” said at-large Councilwoman Kelly Dunn. “Why does our city look totally different than the city right next door to us? And we need to recognize there’s reasons for that.”

Commission member Melissa Heston wanted to make sure the council was “on board” with what the task force — made up of to-be-named council members, HRC members and the community at large — might ask of the council when its reports are eventually issued months from now.

“To do this well means people may get uncomfortable, and your constituents may get uncomfortable,” Heston said. “We have to be very clear that race is a very difficult issue in this country to talk about, and there could be repercussions.”

Instead of the task force providing direction to just the human rights commission, the council and commission members agreed it should also be able to provide direction to the city at large, including the municipal government as well as schools and the university.

“There’s been a lot of transition and turmoil” within the HRC in recent months, new commission member Dave Kivett said. “In order to do that work, it would help greatly if the city would be very intentional: ‘We recognize racism is a problem in our community and we want to address that openly.’ That gives license to the human rights commission.”

Barney agreed to choose two HRC members to serve on the task force at the commission’s meeting Monday, and Mayor Rob Green will choose two council members. Those members will then choose between eight and 10 others to serve alongside them to craft a final report by this fall.

“I want to make sure the public recognizes this is a good-faith effort to try to do the right thing,” said Ward 5 Councilman Frank Darrah, saying he would be in favor of more task forces after this one wraps up its work. “Obviously, the human rights commission has a set of responsibilities. But I think the community should have ongoing conversations around these issues.”

Download PDF READ: Draft memorandum creating a Steering Task Force for the CF HRC

