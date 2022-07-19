CF Historic Preservation Commission discusses possible Overman Park Neighborhood survey

CEDAR FALLS — A survey of the Overman Park neighborhood may be the first step to help save historical structures there.

The Historic Preservation Commission last week began discussing what it would take to apply for a local government grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

Those funds would cover a reconnaissance-level survey of the broader area, commission officials said, to get a better idea of what pockets of historic properties are there and could possibly be eligible to be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Certain properties could then be eligible for tax credits for rehabilitation projects.

Cedar Falls begins accepting applications for police chief job The public's involvement in the hiring process will be 'very similar' to the last time a police chief was chosen in 2020.

The grant application is due Sept. 6 and will require City Council approval. If awarded the funds, it would be a year before the city would advance to a more intensive survey.

The grant would pay 60% of the cost.

The city’s match would be mostly in-kind contributions, but some cash could be required.

A request for a proposal must be sent to consultants interested in doing the work.

“I feel like we’re going to start seeing a lot of redevelopment in the Overman Park area, and I think we need to start the process of documenting what historic properties are in the area. If we don’t know what we have, it will be a lot easier to lose possibly some important pieces of our history,” said Commissioner Sally Timmer.

Timmer noted the former Mennonite church being torn down for residential development and another house demolished at the corner of Second and Franklin streets as sparks for the preliminary discussion.

Commissioner Julie Etheredge noted her concerns with replacing historical structures with more dense development.

Commissioners referenced surveying done in the downtown area beginning in 2014 that ultimately led to a part of it to being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.