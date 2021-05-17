CF drops mask mandate

CEDAR FALLS — In light of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxing mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people, the city of Cedar Falls unanimously threw out its citywide mandate, in place for more than eight months. It expires Thursday.

The City Council enacted the mandate Sept. 8. It had required a mask on those older than 5 years old in both public buildings and private businesses, as well as on public transportation and ride-sharing services. Certain categories of people, like law enforcement, were exempted.

The mask mandate has been extended several times since then, generally on 4-3 votes, with council members Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse and Dave Sires voting against it. Monday night, after Friday’s CDC announcement and with more than 40% of Iowans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, they were joined by everyone else.

“I will agree that I think the time has come,” said at-large council member and nurse Kelly Dunn.

Several speakers agreed.

“As we heard from top officials in the CDC, they have recommended that,” said Rick Sharp. “We should follow their recommendation.”