CF drops mask mandate

CEDAR FALLS — In light of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxing mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people, the city of Cedar Falls unanimously threw out its citywide mandate, in place for more than eight months. It expires Thursday.
The City Council enacted the mandate Sept. 8. It had required a mask on those older than 5 years old in both public buildings and private businesses, as well as on public transportation and ride-sharing services. Certain categories of people, like law enforcement, were exempted.
The mask mandate has been extended several times since then, generally on 4-3 votes, with council members Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse and Dave Sires voting against it. Monday night, after Friday’s CDC announcement and with more than 40% of Iowans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, they were joined by everyone else.
“I will agree that I think the time has come,” said at-large council member and nurse Kelly Dunn.
Several speakers agreed.
“As we heard from top officials in the CDC, they have recommended that,” said Rick Sharp. “We should follow their recommendation.”
“We’ve been held to these masks for long enough,” said Tami Stahl, noting on a recent visit to Florida “it was so wonderful to see people’s faces and see them smile” without face masks.
T.J. Frein pointed out that Iowa has turned away 71% of its allocated COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government, which happened at the beginning of the month, and said it was evidence people who want to be vaccinated have been.
“It’s, in my opinion, mission accomplished,” he said. “There should be no reason why the mandate stays in place.”
Mayor Rob Green said he supported an end to the mandate and said staff had been “predicting this outcome” after the vote. He said the city will issue a press release noting what that change will mean this week.
In other city business, the council:
- Unanimously approved replacing a slab bridge at Olive Street with a twin box culvert that will extend from the existing College Street culvert to the east side of Olive Street.
Construction will require temporary and permanent easements from four nearby property owners, and one property will be condemned as part of the project, according to documents presented by city staff.
The College Hill Partnership as well as the Friends of Pettersen Plaza supported the project.
“It would add a great deal to the Plaza,” said Dan Breitbach with the Friends group. “We think it would provide a safe access for residents living on Olive Street.”
- Unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance rezoning about 15 acres near Huntington Road and Cedar Heights Drive to mixed-use residential to allow Oster Family Limited Partnership the ability to expand Pinnacle Prairie.
Ward 4 Councilman Simon Harding asked if next spring’s FEMA flood maps, likely widening into that area, would hinder the project.
“There are lots of lots in the city platted in the flood plain,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager, adding developers still “have to follow all flood plain regulations” when building.