CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission deferred action on a proposed five-story College Hill mixed-use apartment building Wednesday night.
Commission members want clarify zoning rules in the College Hill Overlay District before voting on the plan.
Concerns about parking have prevented two previous attempts by developer Brent Dahlstrom to win approval for the project at 2119 College St., 1003 W. 22nd St. and the former Ginger’s bar location at 922 W. 22nd St. His new plan includes more parking — 47 spots for the 47 bedrooms planned for a complex with 31 residential units overall.
“I’d be surprised if you didn’t table it tonight,” joked Dahlstrom to the commission. “It wasn’t my intent to bring this at the same time as the zoning clarification.”
The site plan applicant is CV Commercial, a partnership spearheaded by Dahlstrom. Dahlstrom didn’t provide a cost estimate for the project.
Dave Deibler, who owns several businesses on the Hill, gave his “overwhelming support” to the project.
“This is a reasonable project,” Deibler said.
Other merchants and residents also expressed support.
But opponents also showed up.
Eashaan Vajpeyi, an attorney who represents College Hill developer Brian Sires, said Commissioner Brian Wingert should recuse himself, something Wingert did during previous votes on the development. Wingert’s previous work with Dahlstrom constitutes a conflict of interest, Vajpeyi said.
“It goes above and beyond a simple issue of a Realtor having some marginal involvement with a local real estate developer,” Vajpeyi said.
If Wingert’s vote helped pass the development it would be a “poison pill” if it went to court, he said.
The development still doesn’t meet the parking requirement for a residential building, Vajpeyi said. “I don’t think this could stand a court challenge.”
Sires said he likes the project, but not the parking situation.
“I don’t think the city should wholesale go about changing their zoning codes to favor certain types of developments,” Sires said. “I would urge you not to just change all the rules, but rather rescale how people think about things and leave enough parking for others.”
Past proposals have failed twice before the City Council and most recently in front of the planning board because of the parking requirements for mixed-use buildings.
The main question has been: Is it a retail development with apartments or an apartment complex with storefronts? A retail store would have no parking requirements.
The previous site plan had parking for each unit but not for each resident.
Commissioners and residents attending the meeting pushed for a parking study similar to one presently in the works in the city’s downtown district.
City staff have recommended amending the College Hill Overlay District to add a parking requirement for upper floor residential dwellings within a mixed-use building at a ratio of 1 parking stall per bedroom, but not less than 1 parking stall per unit, and getting rid of the visitor parking requirement.
The new site plan meets that requirement.
Both items on the agenda will be revisited at the Jan. 9 meeting.
