CF councilor plans to ask for 'reconsideration' of vote on giving up municipal land for storage facility

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday may reconsider its refusal to give city-owned land in its industrial park to a developer.

The agenda for the 7 p.m. City Council meeting includes “reconsidering action” on the item, voted down 3-2 Nov. 21. The council meets at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

If the discussion is rehashed and the request ultimately approved, the builder plans to construct a 30,000-square-foot facility with 205 storage units.

Councilor Simon Harding was absent Nov. 21 because of family reasons and is now interested in giving the item a look. In a telephone interview, Harding noted that he wants to learn more about whether giving up the 4.7 acres is the best decision for the city.

“I get why we might want to keep that industrial land,” he said. “But is that better than letting it sit empty for another 20 years and not garnering the additional tax dollars?”

Harding would need a “second” from one of the dissenters – councilors Daryl Kruse, Dustin Ganfield or Susan deBuhr – and then support from a council majority during a subsequent voice vote in order to entertain the discussion. It will be the only opportunity to reconsider the vote.

The disagreement at the dais wasn’t about the project itself, but whether it was best to give up the prime real estate in its industrial park for a project that could be built in a different location.

The land is where Viking Road and Production Drive intersect at the entrance into the park. It also is across the street from another storage facility, which sits on about 2.7 acres of land that the council voted unanimously to give away Dec. 16, 2019.

Kruse and deBuhr voted in favor of that proposition at the time, according to meeting minutes.

Vault LLC, owned by Rob and Jocelyn Schuerman, received the land for what became the more than 300 units offered by Prairie Life Storage, 6100 Production Dr.

Kruse said his vote in 2019 was “based on the context in which it was presented back then,” when he was fairly new, sitting alongside a “whole different council,” and took most everything relayed to him as truth.

“I’ve learned to validate everything that’s being told to me,” he said.

He wouldn’t “predetermine” his vote, but stood by his belief that the industrial park should be used for places for manufacturing and entities that employ multiple people, or in his words, “what it’s designed for.”

DeBuhr did not respond to a request for comment before press time.

Harding says he’s “still on the fence” regarding the issue. But if the council ultimately flips on the vote, it would be the third time this year members notably have reversed course.

In September, a majority reconsidered a vote and then approved submitting an application for a federal grant of up to $9.76 million for a massive project to remove the mostly unused railroad tracks through town.

The other instance happened near the beginning of the year when a majority initially consented to making no immediate changes to the public safety department and then later entertained discussion on possible reform.

Brian Wingert, a principal in CF Storage L.L.C, said after the Nov. 21 meeting it was his hope his request would be reconsidered. Trevor Kerndt is the other investor in CF Storage.

Harding said Wingert reached out to him. He noted, though, that it came after requesting the reconsideration be added to the meeting agenda. Mayor Rob Green gives final approval to items asked be added to agendas.

Councilor Dave Sires abstained Nov. 21 because of ownership interest in a storage facility less than five miles away.

At least four of six councilors need to vote in favor of the agreement for it to pass.

While the 2019 agreement and currently proposed one make land available to developers at no cost, other incentives in the two deals are different.

The 2019 deal also came with a five-year partial property tax exemption. The current proposal does not include any property tax incentives. The proposed agreement also includes a right of first refusal clause on the lot to the south for an additional 20,000-square-foot facility.