CF Council wants input on new 'shared' parking ordinance

But there would be additional "shared parking" that both new commercial and new residential developers would need to provide in new or expanded developments if the ordinance was passed.

Buildings larger than 5,000 square feet in the core of downtown would need to provide 1.25 parking spaces if they're solely commercial, while mixed-use and residential buildings would need to add a quarter of a parking spot per bedroom. New or expanding businesses outside the core of downtown -- in the "neighborhood frontages" area -- would need one space per 300 square feet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The idea of shared parking is to make sure some of that parking could be available for retail tenants, so you don't have the lots sitting empty" for half of the day, Madden said.

City staff noted it was in response to both the downtown parking study and regular complaints from businesses whose customers don't have enough places to park. They also noted the proposed ordinance would not apply to current developments.