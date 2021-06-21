CF Council wants input on new 'shared' parking ordinance

CEDAR FALLS -- The City Council wants to hear from downtown business owners and the public before going forward with a plan to share parking among those living, working and shopping downtown.
The council will hold a committee of the whole meeting, tentatively scheduled for July 19, at the request of a majority of members who wanted to make sure the public was given plenty of time for input.
But not every council member thought it was necessary, saying their Monday work session should have set the first public hearing instead.
"This process has actually outlasted COVID," said Ward 5 Councilman Frank Darrah, noting the downtown vision process began in early 2019. "To feel like we're rushing things is not accurate, and there's still opportunity for public input."
The disagreement came from a discussion of a draft ordinance around changing parking requirements for new residential developers. Consultant Mary Madden noted the city currently had various parking requirements for living units downtown, and no current ordinance requiring any parking for new retail or commercial businesses.
The draft ordinance would instead have minimum reserved parking requirements of a half of a parking spot per bedroom in mixed-use or multi-unit buildings; one spot per unit in owner-occupied single-unit, duplex or rowhouses; and one spot per unit plus one spot per bedroom for renters with three or more bedrooms.
But there would be additional "shared parking" that both new commercial and new residential developers would need to provide in new or expanded developments if the ordinance was passed.
Buildings larger than 5,000 square feet in the core of downtown would need to provide 1.25 parking spaces if they're solely commercial, while mixed-use and residential buildings would need to add a quarter of a parking spot per bedroom. New or expanding businesses outside the core of downtown -- in the "neighborhood frontages" area -- would need one space per 300 square feet.
"The idea of shared parking is to make sure some of that parking could be available for retail tenants, so you don't have the lots sitting empty" for half of the day, Madden said.
City staff noted it was in response to both the downtown parking study and regular complaints from businesses whose customers don't have enough places to park. They also noted the proposed ordinance would not apply to current developments.
"The parking consultants said, 'You seem to be over-parking your residential and under-parking commercial,'" said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager. "What we're trying to do moving forward is say, if there's a new project, (developers) can build that into their pro forma. They can decide where those shared spaces would be. They can even charge for it."
Ward 3 Councilman Daryl Kruse worried shared parking would cause a new problem with tenants not having a dedicated space to park if they needed it around the clock, potentially pushing tenants to residential neighborhoods surrounding downtown to park.
"Overwhelmingly, everyone I spoke to downtown that's a business owner is against this," he said. "I think this is going to contribute to a disaster if you overbuild and under-park."
Ward 1 Councilman Mark Miller said he thought it was a "creative" way to tackle an ongoing issue the city has faced in a similar way to other cities.
"Approaching it in this fashion is at least a step in the right direction of trying to do something different than what we did in the '70s," he said.
Though members agreed to another meeting for input, it seemed a majority agreed with Miller.
"If we just continue to build a city the way it's been built, we're not going to be ready for what's coming," Darrah said.