CF council unsure on College Hill vision plan

CEDAR FALLS — Council members weren’t sure they wanted to rubber stamp a broad plan for the future of College Hill and its surrounding neighborhoods, with some worrying it would benefit developers to the detriment of those trying to find parking near the business district and university.

Comments on the plan’s unveiling at a Cedar Falls committee of the whole meeting spilled into the City Council meeting Monday evening. The council will vote on whether to adopt the plan at its April 19 meeting.

The Imagine College Hill vision plan, put together by consultants Ferrell Madden, was a part of Cedar Falls’ 2012 comprehensive plan, which called for changes to the zoning ordinances originally adopted in 1971.

The area being studied is generally between Hudson Road and Washington Street from West 12th to 19th streets, and to Iowa Highway 58 between East 18th Street and East Seerley Boulevard. The boundary follows Dry Run Creek on the east and continues south of University Avenue, encompassing neighborhoods south of University between the creek and College Street as well as between Panther Lane and Hudson Road north of Greenhill Road.

Councilwoman Susan deBuhr wondered why the vision plan included “such a large area.”