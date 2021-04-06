CF council unsure on College Hill vision plan

CEDAR FALLS — Council members weren’t sure they wanted to rubber stamp a broad plan for the future of College Hill and its surrounding neighborhoods, with some worrying it would benefit developers to the detriment of those trying to find parking near the business district and university.
Comments on the plan’s unveiling at a Cedar Falls committee of the whole meeting spilled into the City Council meeting Monday evening. The council will vote on whether to adopt the plan at its April 19 meeting.
The Imagine College Hill vision plan, put together by consultants Ferrell Madden, was a part of Cedar Falls’ 2012 comprehensive plan, which called for changes to the zoning ordinances originally adopted in 1971.
The area being studied is generally between Hudson Road and Washington Street from West 12th to 19th streets, and to Iowa Highway 58 between East 18th Street and East Seerley Boulevard. The boundary follows Dry Run Creek on the east and continues south of University Avenue, encompassing neighborhoods south of University between the creek and College Street as well as between Panther Lane and Hudson Road north of Greenhill Road.
Councilwoman Susan deBuhr wondered why the vision plan included “such a large area.”
“You’re right that it is much larger than what people normally think of as College Hill,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager. She noted it was part of the city’s push to update the zoning code for the whole city, and they “didn’t want to leave a gap” between College Hill and downtown.
Councilman Daryl Kruse thought the study area wasn’t large enough.
“It’s prudent, if we’re going to talk about demand for parking and adjusting parking studies, to truly cover the whole area that would be predominantly students — and we’re not even looking at areas west of campus,” Kruse said, pointing to traditionally off-campus student housing like Gold Falls, Campus Courts and Pointe West. “I think that’s a critical modification we need to do.”
Councilman Dave Sires opened a letter he mailed to himself last March predicting consultants would call for denser housing close to the Hill with “no parking and a huge tax break.”
“My prediction took all of 15 minutes, and I did it for free,” Sires said. “We need to end the nonsense of the overpriced studies.”
Resident Eashaan Vajpeyi, representing a landlords group called Concerned Citizens for College Hill, accused the plan of catering to “those developers who will make a fortune on the biggest buildings with the least amount of parking.”
“You’re already under-parking every single retail space on the Hill,” Vajpeyi said. “Think about that before you do the same thing again.”
Resident T.J. Frein agreed, noting the current parking requirements in the area are inadequate, and the situation would get worse if there are fewer spaces, a possibility suggested by Ferrell Madden.
“One spot per bedroom doesn’t seem to be enough now if you’ve got two people sharing the bedroom,” Frein said.
Councilman Simon Harding lamented the group seemed to be “hyper-focused on the parking and the housing,” and suggested the council receive and file the plan instead of adopting it.
“Is there a way we could possibly focus on beautification and enhancing the area?” he asked.
“I think it would be difficult to pick out piecemeal,” Howard said. “The idea was to help the whole thing move forward for new zoning for the area.”
Consultant Mary Madden added that the city need not rely solely on private developers to fix parking in the area, as much of the city’s own parking lots and streets are “given away for free.”
“That’s why we recommended, as redevelopment comes online ... probably something along the lines of a parking management district should be considered,” she said. “But I don’t think you start with that, because right now you don’t have the redevelopment yet.”