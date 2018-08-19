CEDAR FALLS — Plans for a new co-lab on the second floor of the Cedar Falls Public Library will be discussed Monday night.
The remodel would cost an estimated $151,000 with a portion of that amount coming from a gaming grant, according to council documents.
The City Council will hold a public hearing on the plans at its 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall.
The co-lab will provide space for patrons to learn and work on various projects.
Bidding for the plans, if passed, would begin Aug. 30.
The council will also hear a presentation on and discuss the issue of backyard chickens prior to its regular session.
The discussion stems from the Aug. 6 meeting, at which Ward 1 council member Mark Miller, made a motion to bring up the issue. The motion passed on a 4-3 vote.
At-large council member Dave Wieland, Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr and Ward 4 member Tom Blanford voted against the motion.
The council also will consider amendments to its low rent housing agency administrative plan to modify local preferences and temporarily close the waiting list for its Housing Voucher Program until Dec. 31.
