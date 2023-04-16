CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will consider putting its stamp of approval onto the fiscal year 2024 budget on Monday.

A vote in the affirmative at its 7 p.m. meeting in City Hall, 220 Clay St., would end what’s been a challenging fiscal process for officials, for reasons ranging from inflation and large projects, to less expected hurdles like changes to the residential rollback, the massive increase in the county dispatch contribution, and a Courier error in publishing a public notice.

But after months of discussions, which kick-started at the end of last year, it seems some councilmembers and taxpayers will get what they want – potentially a miniscule hike in the city portion of their tax bills.

Fiscal year 2024 begins July 1. The proposed budget comes with total expenditures set at $103.16 million, or $115.55 million if including certain transfers. Last year, the budget was set at $92.74 million in expenditures, or $106.53 million with those transfers.

Overall property tax collections are budgeted at $23.88 million for fiscal year 2024, a 0.13% decrease under the $23.91 million budgeted for the current year

The council may take its final vote on Monday. However, the last day for cities to file their budgets is April 30, meaning the council with its reputation of sometimes reversing course and making some last minute changes has some wiggle room if interested in more time on the subject.

The council took two hours earlier this month to make several revisions to the proposed document, bringing down the tax rate – originally an effort of Councilmember Daryl Kruse – and in the process, preserving almost all department requests for new personnel costs.

The property tax rate is now proposed at $11.45 per $1,000 of taxable value, down from the $11.74 proposed at the onset of the last meeting. In comparison, the current year’s rate is $11.51.

The residential rollback, or the percentage of a property’s value that is taxable, is up 0.52% to what’s now 54.65%. It had been much higher, north of 56%, before the state recognized an error. Lawmakers corrected it and brought the rate down through new legislation.

After factoring in the new rollback, an owner of property valued at $100,000 currently and into fiscal year 2024 – which is therefore assuming the value remains unchanged into the next year – will see an estimated $2.71 increase on the city portion of the tax bill, versus what before the latest meeting was about $20.

The council will weigh a number of other items:

Accepting plans, costing an estimated $1.74 million for the extension of Ashworth Drive from Kara Drive eastward to Hudson Road, as well as the rezoning of three acres along that future roadway for new residential development.

Rejecting the only bid, $5.35 million, placed by Peterson Contractors, Inc. for the first phase of the North Cedar Heights Area Reconstruction Project. It had been estimated at $3.59 million. If rejected, a new hearing for revised plans would happen May 1. The new plans would be without the reconstruction of a portion of Timber Drive, with $3.39 million being the new estimate and including only the reconstruction of West Ridgewood Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Cherry Lane, as well as a part of Greenwood Avenue.

Selling a 2.48-acre parcel for $162,043 in its industrial park along Technology Parkway, east of Hawkeye Corrugated Box, for a new storage facility. The buyer is CF Storage, LLC, a company led by well-known developer Brian Wingert, who previously had his proposal rejected by the council when he requested another parcel in the industrial park at no cost to him.

Passing an ordinance, on its first reading, rezoning 14.43 acres, owned by Jim Sands Construction, north of Tomahawk Lane and west of Cypress Avenue, for future homes.

Passing an ordinance, on its third and final reading, to amend the downtown zoning code. It would require site plans for new construction or certain expansion projects in the more commercialized areas to be reviewed by the Planning & Zoning Commission and ultimately approved by the council at public meetings, as opposed to internally by the city’s planning and engineering divisions.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 5:45 p.m. to review the annual salary paid out to each of the seven members. One reason they’re looking at the issue is that some feel a raise may allow more qualified people to run.

Another discussion will be on the city’s downtown available restrooms and possible options for improvements, as has been requested publicly by longtime resident Rosemary Beach on at least five occasions.

Another topic will be the Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program in advance of likely applications from private projects, including Wingert’s Cottage Courts project on the lot once home to the Cedar Falls Mennonite Church.

PHOTOS: Cedar Falls, East, West, Waverly-Shell Rock boys soccer 041323-spt-cf-wsr-5 041323-spt-cf-wsr-6 041323-spt-cf-wsr-2 041323-spt-cf-wsr-3 041323-spt-cf-wsr-4 041323-spt-cf-wsr-1 041323-spt-east-west-5 041323-spt-east-west-1 041323-spt-east-west-3 041323-spt-east-west-4 041323-east-west-2.1