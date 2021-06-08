CF council to consider eliminating downtown paid parking system at request of Main Street

CEDAR FALLS -- With spectators packing council chambers for the first time since the pandemic struck, developers and a business group asked the City Council to get rid of paid parking downtown indefinitely.

The council unanimously agreed to direct city staff to prepare a draft ordinance ending paid parking in municipal lots downtown -- in place for just a month between October and December -- and revert to four-hour limited lots.

The system had been agreed upon by downtown business owners, who went through training on the new app in February 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic upended the economy, said Kim Bear, Community Main Street executive director.

Paid parking took effect just as businesses began a fragile recovery during the Christmas season, Bear said.

"To say the implementation didn't go well would be an understatement," Bear said.

Her organization successfully lobbied for an emergency suspension of paid parking in municipal lots in December through April 1, and then again until Aug. 1, saying businesses were in a fight for survival.

Though coronavirus restrictions have now lifted, Bear said businesses worry paid parking wasn't palatable in the first place.