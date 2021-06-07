CF Council hears from BLM activists regarding Juneteenth as HRC chair steps down

CEDAR FALLS — Black Lives Matter activists decried the city’s Juneteenth proclamation as “performative,” and posted a list of demands the local chapter says would better help the city’s Black population.
Mayor Rob Green cried as he read Cedar Falls’ proclamation declaring June 19 as “Juneteenth — Freedom Day” during the council meeting Monday.
“I believe that it’s very important to recognize Juneteenth as the day of freedom for African Americans in America,” Green said.
Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 that around 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, announcing more than 250,000 enslaved people were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. The National Museum of African American History and Culture refers to Juneteenth as “our country’s second independence day.”
LaTanya Graves, president of the Black Hawk County NAACP and a Cedar Falls Racial Equity Task Force member, invited the public to the 26th annual Juneteenth celebration June 19 at Gates Park in Waterloo.
“We’re intending to have a great time,” Graves said.
The proclamation, however, drew condemnation from the Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of Black Lives Matter on Monday, which posted to Twitter a list of demands it wants city government to address.
The demands listed were to “acknowledge city’s role in maintaining white supremacy,” unspecified reparations, decriminalize marijuana and “defund police and invest in supporting people.”
“The city of Cedar Falls is ready to celebrate Juneteenth, but we think they got some work to do first,” the post read.
The city of Cedar Falls is ready to celebrate Juneteenth, but we think they got some work to do first.— Waterloo/Cedar Falls BLM (@WlooCFBLM) June 7, 2021
Join us. Tonight. City Hall. 7pm. pic.twitter.com/mmrmBvBOTy
During public comment, four people reiterated those demands, including Andrea Geary, who told the council it was “disturbing to see the level of entitlement an all-white team felt in co-opting the celebration of Black freedom, when as an institution it has done little to advance equality.”
“Should the city choose to partake in celebrating the true freedom of Black Americans, they first need to do the hard work of dismantling the systems of white supremacy which prevent real equality,” Geary said, saying otherwise the proclamation was “empty” and “performative.”
Green said he understood the city had “tons of work to do,” but thought the recently formed Racial Equity Task Force will help.
“I realize there’s anger, a sense that we’re not doing enough, but I just wanted to let you know we are committed to change,” Green said.
The discussion came the same night the resignation of Willie Barney, chairman of the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission since February, was accepted by the council. He also serves on the Racial Equity Task Force.
Barney — previously superintendent of the Meskwaki Settlement School — has accepted a job in another school district. He declined to provide details on his new job.
“I have been blessed by the opportunity to serve our community and to serve with each of you, whether it’s been over many years or briefly,” Barney wrote in his resignation letter. “We are thankful for the lifetime of memories that we’ve had here and we look forward to maintaining strong bonds here as our college age children, in-laws, other family and friends remain in the area.”
Losing patience, CF HRC begged city in August for help: 'We will not continue serving a commission that exists in name only'
Barney was one of five members of the rights panel who signed a letter to Green in August noting concerns about how the commission was allowed by city staff to operate. The other four members had already left the commission.