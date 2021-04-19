CF Council approves College Hill duplex's extra bedrooms

CEDAR FALLS — After denying a February proposal to add four bedrooms to a four-bedroom duplex, the City Council on Monday agreed to allow the owner to add two bedrooms, for a total of six.

The council fell just one vote short of approving the original plan.

Wes Geisler, who owns the College Hill building at 704 and 706 W. 28th St., initially asked the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to allow two additional bedrooms in the basements of each side of the duplex for a total of eight bedrooms.

City staff objected, noting the property is in a special zoning overlay district meant to limit density and preserve the character of the neighborhood. The zoning board and council agreed, denying the proposal. Geisler then came back to the board this month, asking to add one bedroom on each side for a total of six. The zoning board unanimously approved.

Ward 3 Councilman Daryl Kruse on Monday night motioned to amend the agreement back to eight bedrooms. Geisler did not speak at the meeting.