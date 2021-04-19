CF Council approves College Hill duplex's extra bedrooms

CEDAR FALLS — After denying a February proposal to add four bedrooms to a four-bedroom duplex, the City Council on Monday agreed to allow the owner to add two bedrooms, for a total of six.
The council fell just one vote short of approving the original plan.
Wes Geisler, who owns the College Hill building at 704 and 706 W. 28th St., initially asked the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to allow two additional bedrooms in the basements of each side of the duplex for a total of eight bedrooms.
City staff objected, noting the property is in a special zoning overlay district meant to limit density and preserve the character of the neighborhood. The zoning board and council agreed, denying the proposal. Geisler then came back to the board this month, asking to add one bedroom on each side for a total of six. The zoning board unanimously approved.
Ward 3 Councilman Daryl Kruse on Monday night motioned to amend the agreement back to eight bedrooms. Geisler did not speak at the meeting.
“I believe it’s an injustice not to allow students to congregate next to campus,” Kruse said. He noted the city has both a nuisance ordinance and landlord accountability ordinance if the amount of tenants posed a problem. “I don’t think we should be telling people how many renters per bedroom.”
The overlay district was the more immediate concern, said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development.
“That was something we talked about previously when we looked at the four. That’s why council denied” the original proposal, Sheetz said. “The applicant then requested three per unit, and staff is recommending three per unit.”
Support Local Journalism
At-large Councilwoman Kelly Dunn pointed out the council had lengthy discussions regarding the vision plan for College Hill in recent weeks, most related to parking.
“We debate about parking, but we go to this area of town and we’re OK increasing the density?” Dunn asked. “I prefer staff’s recommendation and P&Z’s recommendation.”
Dunn was joined by three of her colleagues in denying Kruse’s amendment. Geisler’s compromise proposal of six bedrooms, or three per side, won unanimous approval.
In other council business:
- A total of 26 property owners in Zone 3 of the city will be billed for the cost of their sidewalks that were completed last year.
Property owners owing less than $500 must pay the assessment by July 1 to the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office. Those with assessed amounts over $500 may pay the total cost in five annual installments at 9% yearly interest. The county treasurer was authorized to collect the assessments in the same manner as property taxes.
- The council will consider publishing meeting agendas on the Tuesday before Monday meetings instead of the Friday before after a request from Ward 4 member Simon Harding.
Harding said it would give citizens and council members more time to digest council materials.
“It’s just not really enough time to absorb and talk to people,” Harding said of the Friday afternoon council packet. “I think it’s fair to the citizens of Cedar Falls to have an entire week to check it out.”
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Amie Rivers
Cedar Falls/Waverly city reporter
UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.