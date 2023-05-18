CEDAR FALLS — Dave Schmitt Construction won its second big road project in the city of Cedar Falls this month.

The City Council unanimously voted to award the $2.63 million contract on the revised first phase of the North Cedar Heights subdivision reconstruction to the Cedar Rapids company on Monday, beating out Reinbeck-based Petersen Contractors, Inc. bid of $2.8 million.

Earlier this month, Dave Schmitt Construction was chosen to construct the extension of Ashworth Drive from Hudson Road to Kara Drive.

Petersen often had been the company with the lowest or only bid on several of the larger road projects dating back to last year, including that of the $30 million reconstruction of Main Street.

A third bid was placed and later withdrawn by Boomerang Corporation of Anamosa.

The new plans will be without the reconstruction of a portion of Timber Drive and came with the latest estimate of $3.23 million. As had been the case with other construction projects recently, the original plans had to be revised after coming in significantly above what its engineers had been anticipating.

The undertaking will now include reconstruction of West Ridgewood Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Cherry Lane as well as a part of Greenwood Avenue. It also includes new storm and sanitary sewer infrastructure.

That subdivision will see several phases of construction over the next few years and will touch roads including East Ridgewood Drive, Woodland Drive, Edwards Avenue, Ridgewood Drive, Oakland Avenue and Picturesque Drive – all off of Grand Boulevard.

The council also approved:

A site plan for a Popeyes fried chicken restaurant at the southeast corner of Brandilynn Boulevard and Winterberry Drive.

Alan Stalnaker and Sloan Alberhasky as new members of the Planning & Zoning Commission.

An ordinance, on its third and final reading, rezoning 14.43 acres of farmland owned by Jim Sands Construction for future homes. The land is north of Tomahawk Lane and west of Cypress Avenue.

An ordinance, on the third and final reading, rezoning three acres along the future Ashworth Drive extension from Kara Drive to Hudson Road for new residential development.