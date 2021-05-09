CF bike/ped committee tired of 'quasi-official' designation

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee no longer wants to be just advisory — it wants to be a full-status commission, members decided at their meeting last week.
Whether that request will be granted is up to the City Council.
Members have advocated to become a permanent commission for years, and made it official with a unanimous vote last week. City Planner Chris Sevy said regardless of status, little would change for the longtime advisory committee that looks at bicycle and pedestrian trails, amenities and accommodations around the city.
“We treat you guys every bit as much an official board or commission as we can,” Sevy told the board.
“That, to me, is the gist of it,” said committee chair Andrew Shroll. “We might as well officially do that.”
Member Roger White complained the committee couldn’t easily be found on the city’s website, and when he’d asked staff about it, they noted that’s because their committee was “advisory” only.
“One city administrator said we were comparable to the neighborhood associations,” White said. “I think that explanation was the motivating factor to seek equal status with the other city commissions.”
In an email to The Courier, Mayor Rob Green confirmed the committee was currently little more than a “civic interest group” that, with no City Code backing, was “quasi-official.” But he added the group was “the sole city-sponsored body that has a long-term mission.”
The council would have to decide on whether to honor the group’s request, something Codie Leseman, a planner at INRCOG, alluded to after the committee vote.
“It’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out,” Leseman said.
Some council members have clashed over bicycle and pedestrian committee recommendations in the past. Most recently, that’s included the city’s complete streets policy, developed in conjunction with the committee, which recommends dedicated bicycle lanes or pavement markings for cyclists when roads are built or reconstructed.
“An off-road trail serves far more people at a lower cost than on-road bike lanes do,” Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr said in November, after the city’s goal-setting sessions regarding the policy.
Members Dave Sires and Daryl Kruse also noted concerns with complete streets in March.
“I’m seeing cases where we’re putting bike lanes down the busiest streets in town, and then trying to protect the bike lanes with bumpouts and various things like that, when we don’t appear to be looking at the neighborhood right around it as a more suitable place for a bike lane,” Kruse said.