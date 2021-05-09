CF bike/ped committee tired of 'quasi-official' designation

In an email to The Courier, Mayor Rob Green confirmed the committee was currently little more than a “civic interest group” that, with no City Code backing, was “quasi-official.” But he added the group was “the sole city-sponsored body that has a long-term mission.”

The council would have to decide on whether to honor the group’s request, something Codie Leseman, a planner at INRCOG, alluded to after the committee vote.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out,” Leseman said.

Some council members have clashed over bicycle and pedestrian committee recommendations in the past. Most recently, that’s included the city’s complete streets policy, developed in conjunction with the committee, which recommends dedicated bicycle lanes or pavement markings for cyclists when roads are built or reconstructed.

“An off-road trail serves far more people at a lower cost than on-road bike lanes do,” Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr said in November, after the city’s goal-setting sessions regarding the policy.

Members Dave Sires and Daryl Kruse also noted concerns with complete streets in March.