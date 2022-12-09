Cerwinske to be new face on Bremer County Board of Supervisors starting in January

WAVERLY — Corey Cerwinske ran unopposed for a seat on the Bremer County Board of Supervisors and assumed six months ago he’d be elected, barring something unexpected popping up.

That’s why the business owner, now the District 2 supervisor-elect, has been “intimately” involved in county business and gearing up for the four-year term since soon after filing his paperwork.

“I want to hit the ground running and don’t want to spend another six months getting up to speed,” the Republican said in June. Cerwinske will take the spot of veteran supervisor Tim Neil in January.

Neil lost to fellow longtime supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt in last month’s election after he landed in the new District 3 with the boundary lines redrawn following the 2020 census. The Republican ran as an Independent because Hildebrandt is also a Republican and he wanted all county voters to select the next supervisor, not just those in one party.

Cerwinske, 45, of northern rural Waverly, has been owner of Green Image Lawn & Landscape for 25 years and feels the private sector experience will translate over to his future role in county government. Government has been an interest from the outside and it was his first time running for public office.

“I’ve always had an interest in politics and government,” he said. “It’s something I had wanted to do a little bit later down the road and I wasn’t actually planning to run this early. I was looking at something a little bit closer to retirement for me, but the redistricting brought it to the forefront when no one stepped forward to run.”

Cerwinske said he’s “fiscally conservative” and a “big individual rights person.” He’s also noted “overreach by government is probably my number one concern,” along with local government standing up for its citizens.

Society puts “all our hopes into a president and put all our hopes in a congressman and in Washington D.C. in general, and (people) are like, ‘Hey, why don’t they fix this?’ and ‘If my guy gets elected, they’ll fix this,’” Cerwinske noted.

“But if you can’t fix your home, your local government and your county, if you can’t make it function appropriately, what hope or prayer do you have?” he said.

Cerwinske feels county government should be efficient. It also needs to serve the people in a way that’s similar to how his business handles customer service.

“The customer is the constituents of the county versus somebody that wants a patio,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s the same thing – we’re solving problems I deal with every day on a private level. I think it should be a seamless transition.”

Both jobs as a businessman and supervisor require a person to wear a lot of hats. That may be in dealing with budgets from various departments, through hiring needs with human resources, or just managing the day-to-day operations in many different areas.

Additionally, Cerwinske would like to see some changes in how capital projects are handled. One priority will be making sure the completion deadlines come with monetary penalties. He highlighted that especially being important for road and bridge projects.

“It typically will add a little bit of cost to a bid because they have to bank something for unknowns, but we need to look at the cost of getting projects finished in a timely manner because of what those delays and what those detours cause our businesses and residents, like our farmers and what not, with the extra miles and time,” Cerwinske said.

A few days prior to the election, the business owner said he’s been very active in the fight against the carbon pipeline proposed to run through the county. But another one of his focuses will be balancing the budget with inflation top of mind.

“I look at it as an opportunity to really focus on what’s essential and what’s important,” he said.

Another one, which has risen to the forefront, has been economic development.

“The city of Waverly has a pretty good economic development team and effort, and the county’s quasi involved with that, but on a very limited level, it’s not where I believe we should be at,” said Cerwinske. “And I see neighboring counties like Black Hawk and Butler that are eating our lunch.”

Reasonably growing the tax base will be the “number one way” to avoid substantial tax hikes in the future, he noted.

“We do that is with business, growth – and we got to get more business in there to flatten the tax curve because of inflation, and we can’t do it on the backs of our farmers and residents,” Cerwinske said.

