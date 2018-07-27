CEDAR FALLS — Construction on a recreational trail on the west side of Center Street will begin July 31 over an area a little less than a mile.
“It will be a 10-foot wide concrete trail,” said CIP Projects Supervisor Chase Schrage. “It’ll loop you all the way around Lone Tree Road.”
The recreational trail will be a paved area replacing the gravel currently placed along the road.
The trail will follow North Cottage Row Road to Center Street up to West Lone Tree Road.
Schrage asks the public to stay away from the construction area, because heavy equipment will be moving back and forth.
There is currently a paved trail leading to the gravel one on Center Street.
The trail was approved by the Cedar Falls City Council on May 7. The estimated cost was $531,000. The Iowa Department of Transportation provided $259,000 toward the project.
The bidding for the project done with the Iowa DOT started May 15.
A bid of $457,535 was accepted for project from K. Cunningham Construction Inc.
An additional $15,600 worth of general obligation bonds were used for a professional service agreement with Clapsaddle-Garber Associates Inc. for engineering services for redesigning the trail and alignment, associated traffic signal modifications and construction staking, according to city documents.
The project is estimated to take between 10 and 12 weeks to complete and will finish in mid to late October, said Schrage.
Center Street will remain open to traffic, but lane closures and delays are possible during construction.
The paving may not be the end of improvements to the street.
“There are future improvements to Center Street that we’ll be looking at in upcoming years, not street reconstruction, but more or less off-street amenities,” said Schrage. “Like maybe some curb and gutter at an intersection or biocells or swales where we can fit them in.”
There are no upcoming plans for street work, Schrage said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.