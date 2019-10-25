WATERLOO — City Council members are mired in debate over a plan to rebuke elected city officials who leak confidential information or break other rules.
The proposal for a public censure process has divided council members during three meetings over the past month and brought a more comprehensive overhaul of the city’s administrative code to a halt.
“I’m just wondering if this whole section on censure has gotten a little confusing,” Councilwoman Sharon Juon said.
Supporters said the city needs a process to hold the mayor or council members accountable for breaking city policies. Revealing legal strategies or confidential employee information could cause the city financial harm.
“There needs to be some consequence behind revealing information (discussed) in an executive session,” said Councilman Jerome Amos Jr.
Opponents believe censure is an unnecessary step that could be used to damage the reputation of an elected official.
“I think we’re really wading into the weeds here,” said Councilwoman Margaret Klein. “It seems to me that it could become a politicized weapon.”
Iowa law provides a district court process for removing municipal elected officials from office for a variety of reasons. The law does not prevent council members from discussing what happened in a legally closed session.
City Clerk Kelley Felchle said she was unable to find another Iowa city with its own censure policy and was forced to draft Waterloo’s proposal based on an ordinance from California.
Both Felchle and City Attorney Martin Petersen have indicated they believe the city should scrap the proposal.
Councilman Pat Morrissey first raised the idea of a public censure in 2015 when concerns were raised about information being leaked from executive sessions regarding a pending lawsuit. Information discussed was showing up in anonymous internet posts.
You have free articles remaining.
“This comes about because this had been an issue that was brought up years ago regarding some statements that were made about things that were happening,” Morrissey said. “There was no recourse.
“We’re not saying that somebody needs to go to jail; we’re not that saying somebody needs to pay a fine,” he added. “It’s basically a slap on the hand.”
The proposed policy would allow two council members to level written charges against another council member or the mayor. It would require a unanimous vote of the remaining council members to prompt an investigation, which could result in a public council hearing and censure vote.
Councilman Steve Schmitt joined Klein this week in suggesting the policy be dropped.
“I think we’re just potentially opening up a real can of worms,” Schmitt said. “If you look around the country these are the kind of things that are used to pit people against each other. I just don’t see the upside to it.”
Klein said she was acutely concerned because she faced “false charges” of threatening Morrissey last year.
Several witnesses said Klein had made a comment at a public auction in 2018 about being in room with Morrissey and a knife. Morrissey said it was a threat and called for Klein to resign.
An investigation by Police Chief Dan Trelka and the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office said there was “insufficient evidence that Councilwoman Klein specifically intended to intimidate, annoy or alarm anyone.”
Council members Ray Feuss, Jerome Amos Jr., Juon and Morrissey all voted to continue discussions about the censure process, while Klein and Schmitt voted to remove the item from consideration. Councilman Bruce Jacobs has not been present during the discussions due to work commitments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
CA laws. Just what Waterloo ,IA needs. Waterloo is starting to remind me of CA,too, and DC, also.
Hmm. 4 democrats against 2 republican's?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.