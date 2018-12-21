WATERLOO — Black Hawk County received good financial news this week regarding a costly Cedar River bridge replacement project.
Bids opened this week by the Iowa Department of Transportation for the construction of a new Cedar-Wapsi Road bridge came in significantly under the $6 million engineering estimate.
Peterson Contractors Inc., of Reinbeck, was the apparent low bidder at a little more than $4 million. Four companies bid on the project, with the highest proposal topping $6.1 million.
“This is awesome news,” said Craig White, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. “Looks like ’19 is starting out right.”
The 651-foot-long bridge north of Cedar Falls was built in 1961 and is one of the longest bridges maintained by Black Hawk County’s secondary roads department. It’s condition was downgraded to “structurally deficient” in 2014 following routine inspections.
County supervisors had been struggling to find funding for what had been estimated to be a $6.5 million to $7.3 million project, including engineering costs.
They initially voted to close the crossing during the two-year construction project as a cost-saving measure. But residents and farmers in the area, along with Sheriff Tony Thompson, voiced concerns that move could hurt public safety response times and create a dangerous detour for farm equipment.
The supervisors reversed course, voting 3-2 in May 2017 build a new bridge 50 feet south before tearing down the existing bridge. That plan should keep the road open during most of the construction period.
Initial plans to pay for the project included $4 million in general obligation bonds, $2.5 million in federal bridge dollars and $800,000 in local road construction funds. The federal money represented six years worth of the county’s bridge repair funding, which would have delayed other projects.
County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said she was working with Finance Director Susan Deaton to re-evaluate the funding mechanism following the lower bid. It’s possible the county could reduce the bond sale and use a portion of the road department’s cash reserves.
Nicholas said she will ask the supervisors to accept the bids during Wednesday’s board meeting. The contract approval would follow.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring, and the contractor would have 240 working days to complete the project. Completion is expected by December 2020.
