Cedar Valley leaders urge Gov. Reynolds to veto bills they say could hinder anti-racism efforts

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley leaders urged Gov. Kim Reynolds to veto bills they say run contrary to state and local efforts “to better understand the reality of racism past and present.”

Those measures include a Republican-backed bill Reynolds signed into law Monday that makes it harder to vote early.

The concerns are outlined in a letter sent Monday by nearly 20 local leaders, including Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green. The letter also asks Reynolds to block a bill that would affect diversity training. Local leaders said such bills hinder efforts to fight the perception that the Cedar Valley is one of the country’s worst places in the nation for Black people to live, according to rankings compiled by 24/7 Wall St., a financial website.

Other letter signees include Black Hawk County NAACP President LaTanya Graves, representatives from the Waterloo and Cedar Falls human rights commissions, members of the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council, members of the Eastside Ministerial Alliance and members of the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition.