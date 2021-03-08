Cedar Valley leaders urge Gov. Reynolds to veto bills they say could hinder anti-racism efforts

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley leaders urged Gov. Kim Reynolds to veto bills they say run contrary to state and local efforts “to better understand the reality of racism past and present.”
Those measures include a Republican-backed bill Reynolds signed into law Monday that makes it harder to vote early.
The concerns are outlined in a letter sent Monday by nearly 20 local leaders, including Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green. The letter also asks Reynolds to block a bill that would affect diversity training. Local leaders said such bills hinder efforts to fight the perception that the Cedar Valley is one of the country’s worst places in the nation for Black people to live, according to rankings compiled by 24/7 Wall St., a financial website.
Other letter signees include Black Hawk County NAACP President LaTanya Graves, representatives from the Waterloo and Cedar Falls human rights commissions, members of the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council, members of the Eastside Ministerial Alliance and members of the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition.
One of the bills, SF 478, aims to prevent schools and public colleges from offering training that includes what it calls “divisive concepts” — such as the idea that people of one race bear responsibility for past actions committed by people of the same race. It would also prohibit the teachings of ideas that the state of Iowa is fundamentally racist or sexist, that any race is inherently superior to another or that people should feel discomfort for their race or sex.
The bill says it would not prevent colleges from “promoting diversity or inclusiveness” in other ways.
Cedar Valley leaders said the legislation would stop diversity training.
“We must point out the irony,” the letter reads. “The effort to do away with this kind of training is very clear evidence we need more diversity trainings.”
The bill Reynolds signed into law, HF 590, will shorten Iowa’s early voting timeframe and lessen the available time to request absentee ballots. The legislation includes provisions that seek to prevent inaccurate voter registration information, like duplicate registrations or files for deceased people. There is no evidence of large-scale election fraud in 2020, despite claims from some Republicans.
The bill prevents county commissioners from sending absentee ballot applications to voters. Instead, voters would need to request and turn in their own written applications. Black Hawk County sent out applications to residents ahead of the 2020 general election.
The bill allows just one ballot dropbox in each county, and it requires security measures to be installed at the sites, like video surveillance.
County election officials could face felony criminal charges for disobeying the guidelines, with penalties including jail time.
The letter from Cedar Valley leaders said the bill is “a stumbling block to progress.” Iowa saw 76% of its registered voters cast ballots in the 2020 election, surpassing the previous voter turnout record in 2012. More than 1.7 million Iowans voted in the 2020 election.
“It is also an unusual response to record voter turnout which is to be encouraged, not limited,” Cedar Valley leaders wrote of the bill.
Another bill, which was recently defeated, would have reduced school budgets for districts who taught curriculum from “The 1619 Project” published by The New York Times. Unlike traditional history lessons, the project recognizes the significant role Black Americans played and continue to play in shaping the country.
The letter points out that the project “is the very thorough work of Waterloo’s own, Pulitzer Prize winner, Nikole Hannah-Jones.”
“We support the use of this thoroughly researched, honest and historically accurate resource,” the letter reads.
Cedar Valley leaders said the three bills “are steps backwards” and “stifle our growth.” They said the bills together “send a clear message miles away from Iowa nice.”
“These bills do not reflect the best of who we are and who we strive to be,” the letter said.