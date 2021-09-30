Cedar Valley employers struggle to find, keep staff; ask state for help

WATERLOO — There’s a major workforce shortage in the Cedar Valley right now, and employers aren’t sure what to do about it.

That was the message local employers told Iowa Workforce Development officials at a roundtable Wednesday morning in downtown Waterloo, one of two dozen such discussions happening around the state in the next several weeks.

One hospital official reported more early retirements than ever due to burnout from the pandemic, noting they were hiring nursing students months before their expected graduations to try and meet demand. A child care director reported limiting hours available for families, primarily due to the low-wage jobs going unfilled.

A representative from John Deere said she was glad for advanced manufacturing job training programs like IGNITE at Hawkeye Community College, but said it was a drop in the bucket; she and others were “fighting over people that haven’t even graduated” from that program to remain staffed up.

It’s not a new problem for the state, just one that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development.