Cedar Valley employers struggle to find, keep staff; ask state for help

WATERLOO — There’s a major workforce shortage in the Cedar Valley right now, and employers aren’t sure what to do about it.
That was the message local employers told Iowa Workforce Development officials at a roundtable Wednesday morning in downtown Waterloo, one of two dozen such discussions happening around the state in the next several weeks.
One hospital official reported more early retirements than ever due to burnout from the pandemic, noting they were hiring nursing students months before their expected graduations to try and meet demand. A child care director reported limiting hours available for families, primarily due to the low-wage jobs going unfilled.
A representative from John Deere said she was glad for advanced manufacturing job training programs like IGNITE at Hawkeye Community College, but said it was a drop in the bucket; she and others were “fighting over people that haven’t even graduated” from that program to remain staffed up.
It’s not a new problem for the state, just one that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development.
“The reality is, we have so many jobs, we don’t have enough Iowans to fill them,” she said. “What can we do to bring more people to the great state of Iowa?”
Townsend said she’s working to bring specific groups of people, like military veterans and Afghan refugees, to fill some of the high-demand jobs. She said the state’s history of “putting refugees into food production, janitorial and hospitality jobs” was outdated, noting many Afghans now coming in have worked with the U.S. government, were highly educated and spoke English.
“Let’s think outside of the box ... and then find them a good match in the wide-open job market that we have,” she said.
IWD officials touted their resources available to employers, including internship and apprenticeship programs, matching grants like the Employer Innovation Grant and Child Care Challenge Grant, training programs and the Last Dollar Scholarship as ways to help connect those wanting higher-skilled jobs to the employers that have them.
Since the governor announced the elimination of enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits in May, the state’s workforce centers had seen an “over 200% increase in visits,” said Waterloo IowaWORKS operation manager Kyle Clabby-Kane. But that still hasn’t been enough.
“It is absolutely a job seeker’s market,” he said. “The employers are willing to do things differently now than they may have been able to do in the past.”
He noted employers looking for help locally could contact his office and request a free workforce assessment of resources available.
A big barrier in the state continues to be child care availability, which has lead hundreds of thousands of parents with children under 5 to leave the workforce each month at the same time that rehiring in the child care industry plateaued, according to the Centers for American Progress.
Those are all things the state’s Child Care Task Force will consider in its final report recommendations, slated to come out in the next few weeks, said Kathy Leggett, the Future Ready Iowa policy advisor at IWD. She advised employers to look at the recommendations closely and “voice that perspective to your state legislators.”
Good wages and benefits are only part of attracting would-be employees, said Saul Grant, director of operations for Growing Forward Innovations, which does diversity and inclusion training in Waterloo. Workplace culture also must be considered.
“The conversation we need to start having is, ‘Am I an inclusive place?’” Grant said. “(Employers say), ‘I want these people to come to work, I pay them a decent wage.’ Sometimes, it’s not about the money — it’s about how somebody feels coming to that place.”
Townsend said she “couldn’t agree more.”
“We have to be intentional when we do that, and make sure it starts at the top,” she said. “Everybody thinks we want to do that, but if we aren’t taking steps to do that, we aren’t going to be successful.”
Another Waterloo roundtable, this one at Waterloo IowaWorks at 3420 University Ave., will be held Oct. 29.