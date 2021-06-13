Cedar Valley cities losing thousands or millions in property tax backfill money

WATERLOO — Some cities in the Cedar Valley, and many across Iowa, will need to raise property taxes to cover revenue lost as the state phases out its property tax backfill beginning next year.
The bill, which passed the Legislature in May but hasn’t yet been signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, will phase out annual backfill payments, which make up for revenue lost by cities, counties and schools when the state cut commercial and industrial property taxes in 2013.
Taxing agencies across Iowa are preparing for the loss of tens of thousands or even millions of dollars in revenue from the property tax backfill, even as some are coming off of a difficult pandemic year.
Cities will lose $52.4 million across the state, counties $29.6 million and other local governmental taxing authorities $10.4 million, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
The backfill for Cedar Falls totaled $598,000 last year, said Mayor Rob Green. Though he’s “disappointed” it will be phased out, he said the city is “in a very good position to adapt to this new reality.”
“For years, the Cedar Falls City Council has wisely directed staff to only use backfill money to fund one-time capital improvements, not for normal operating expenses like salaries and supplies,” Green said. “The gradual elimination of backfill won’t impact our day-to-day operations and services we provide to our citizens.”
But it’s a different situation for Waterloo, which has used its backfill — $1.75 million last year — for everything from public safety to economic development, Mayor Quentin Hart said.
“With the City of Waterloo operating at extremely tight margins due to our fiscal stewardship, unfortunately the elimination of the backfill will be borne by the taxpayers,” Hart said in an email to The Courier. “No government works in a vacuum, and when the state no longer keeps its commitment, there are consequences.”
Jeena Trumbauer, Waverly’s director of finance, said the city received $194,209 last year. She anticipates the city will receive $24,000 less each year until 2030. Mayor Adam Hoffman declined to comment on what losing that money would mean.
The Legislature in 2013 rolled back commercial and industrial taxable value to 90% from 100%, but established a standing appropriation designed to reimburse local governments for the lost tax revenue. Since 2017, the Legislature has limited that backfill to $152.1 million.
Cities and counties that grew faster than the statewide average between 2014 and 2021 will have their backfill phased out over four years, while those that grew more slowly will see their backfill phased out over seven years. School district backfill payments will be eliminated after the 2022 fiscal year.
School districts are expected to lose the most, at $59.7 million, though that’s being offset by another portion of the same bill that adjusts the funding formula for schools over the next two years.
That means Cedar Valley schools aren’t as worried about the bill’s financial impact.
“In general, the district is not greatly concerned,” said Michael Coughlin, Waterloo Community School District’s chief financial officer.
He said the district was only anticipating a minor decrease in physical plant and equipment levy funds, generated directly from property taxes, and will “adjust our building repair and maintenance project schedule accordingly.”
He said the Legislature also adjusted school districts’ funding formula to base it on student enrollment rather than the tax base, and noted that change will offset lost revenue to the general fund.
Cedar Falls Community School District officials believe the district will be “held harmless” by the bill.
Spokesperson Janelle Darst said that’s because of the school foundation aid level being increased in the bill from 87.5% to 88.4% beginning in fiscal year 2023. That will mean an increase of $65 per pupil, according to the Legislative Services Agency.