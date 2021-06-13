Cedar Valley cities losing thousands or millions in property tax backfill money

But it’s a different situation for Waterloo, which has used its backfill — $1.75 million last year — for everything from public safety to economic development, Mayor Quentin Hart said.

“With the City of Waterloo operating at extremely tight margins due to our fiscal stewardship, unfortunately the elimination of the backfill will be borne by the taxpayers,” Hart said in an email to The Courier. “No government works in a vacuum, and when the state no longer keeps its commitment, there are consequences.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jeena Trumbauer, Waverly’s director of finance, said the city received $194,209 last year. She anticipates the city will receive $24,000 less each year until 2030. Mayor Adam Hoffman declined to comment on what losing that money would mean.

The Legislature in 2013 rolled back commercial and industrial taxable value to 90% from 100%, but established a standing appropriation designed to reimburse local governments for the lost tax revenue. Since 2017, the Legislature has limited that backfill to $152.1 million.