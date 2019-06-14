WATERLOO — County Auditor Grant Veeder has issued the following notices for the special Cedar Falls School election June 25.
The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is today. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Election Office by 5 p.m. today or no ballot will be mailed.
Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Election Office. A mailed ballot must be postmarked on or before June 24 or it will not be counted. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the receipt deadline of noon July 1. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted.
Absentee ballots are available at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Ballots may be voted there Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 24.
Any new voter, who registers before the deadline, will not be required to show proof of identity while registering. Following the deadline and on Election Day, new voters will be processed using the requirements of Election Day Registration and will be required to provide both proof of residence and identity. Regular election office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
A person who is eligible to register to vote may do so on Election Day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual resides. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide acceptable proof of identity and residence. The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and represents the voter’s address in the precinct on Election Day.
All voters are required to provide proof of identity at the polls, typically by an Iowa driver’s license. If you do not have an Iowa driver’s license or a state-provided ID card with a four-digit PIN, please contact the Election Office.
As a reminder Black Hawk County will utilize vote centers for this special election. Vote centers are polling locations that combine multiple precincts, allowing voters to choose at which location to vote. This election will have five vote centers, one in each Cedar Falls ward. Any voter in the Cedar Falls School District may vote at any vote center in this election.
The voting centers are:
- St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St. (upper level).
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road.
- Church of Christ, 2727 W. Fourth St.
- Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive (lower level).
- Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive.
Questions may be directed to the Election Office: 833-3007, email address election@co.black-hawk.ia.us, location 316 E. Fifth St., Courthouse, Room 210, Waterloo, 50703.
