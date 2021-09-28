Cedar Valley Backs the Blue issues Waterloo council endorsements

Micki McCracken was endorsed in Ward 1 over John Chiles for the spot being vacated by Klein.

“We are grateful that both candidates in the Ward 1 race took the time to respond to our emails and also sit down with us to discuss their visions for Waterloo,” the PAC said. “In the end, Micki McCracken was the candidate that demonstrated the leadership qualities that we believe the council is lacking. ... McCracken expressed a deep concern with the current direction of the Waterloo Police Department and understands that action not silence is needed in order to change course.”

Backs the Blue also picked Dennis Halverson over Rob Nichols for the at-large seat being vacated by Sharon Juon, who is stepping down after one term.

“Dennis Halverson has pledged to make fixing the lack of civility at City Hall as well as the deterioration of the police department his top priority,” the PAC stated. “He is committed to making Waterloo a better place for future generations and has outlined a number of goals for his campaign including investing in our community parks.”

The PAC thanked all candidates for their willingness to run, and noted each of them had “completed police ride-alongs,” something it encouraged others on the council to do.

“Our PAC met with all but one of the candidates for City Council, and although we have chosen to support some over others, we sincerely appreciate the candidates willingness to sit down with us,” it said.

