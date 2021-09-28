Cedar Valley Backs the Blue issues Waterloo council endorsements

WATERLOO — A local political action committee focused on electing “pro-law enforcement candidates” to the Waterloo City Council has issued its endorsements for the 2021 city election.
Cedar Valley Backs the Blue announced in late August its endorsement of Margaret Klein, a city councilor challenging Mayor Quentin Hart for his seat.
The PAC released its council endorsements this week after the candidate filing deadline had passed and after interviewing candidates, organizers Lynn Moller and Rhonda Weber said.
Their first endorsement came Sunday in Ward 3 for Todd Maxson, 55, the owner of Maxson Properties Lawn Care and Snow Removal in Waterloo. Maxson is running against Nia Wilder for Pat Morrissey’s seat; Morrissey is not seeking a third term.
“Todd Maxson has a deep and unwavering commitment to not only law enforcement but all areas of public safety,” the group said. “He will be a clear contrast to Morrissey on the City Council, and has pledged to make rebuilding morale at the police department a top priority.”
The group endorsed Dawn Henry in Ward 5 over incumbent Ray Feuss.
“A retired nurse, Henry isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty and knows what it takes to heal wounds,” Backs the Blue said. “Her common sense, people-first solutions are desperately needed on the City Council. Henry is accessible, engaged, and committed to making sure all voices are represented in Ward 5.”
Micki McCracken was endorsed in Ward 1 over John Chiles for the spot being vacated by Klein.
“We are grateful that both candidates in the Ward 1 race took the time to respond to our emails and also sit down with us to discuss their visions for Waterloo,” the PAC said. “In the end, Micki McCracken was the candidate that demonstrated the leadership qualities that we believe the council is lacking. ... McCracken expressed a deep concern with the current direction of the Waterloo Police Department and understands that action not silence is needed in order to change course.”
Backs the Blue also picked Dennis Halverson over Rob Nichols for the at-large seat being vacated by Sharon Juon, who is stepping down after one term.
“Dennis Halverson has pledged to make fixing the lack of civility at City Hall as well as the deterioration of the police department his top priority,” the PAC stated. “He is committed to making Waterloo a better place for future generations and has outlined a number of goals for his campaign including investing in our community parks.”
The PAC thanked all candidates for their willingness to run, and noted each of them had “completed police ride-alongs,” something it encouraged others on the council to do.
“Our PAC met with all but one of the candidates for City Council, and although we have chosen to support some over others, we sincerely appreciate the candidates willingness to sit down with us,” it said.