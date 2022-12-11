Cedar River recreation project may face another hurdle in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Another hurdle confronts plans for recreational improvements along the Cedar River.

City officials told the Parks and Recreation Commission on Thursday the project only received one bid for construction and it was 30%, or more than a $1 million, over the engineer’s cost estimates.

Mayor Rob Green said in a text message he intends to bring that bid before the City Council for consideration Dec. 19. Information on the bidder or the exact amount was not immediately available.

The latest cost projection had been $5.86 million for in-stream features, on-bank improvements, trails and other amenities to the sector of the waterway between the Main and First Street bridges. The council voted 6-0 last month in favor of the plans.

“The city has to figure out where they’re going to get that 30% to get the project going,” said Mike Soppe, recreation and community programs manager.

He said construction “probably would have taken off” if the city had all the funding, and the “high gap” may lead the city to take a step back and look at other projects “getting pushed back on the back burner.”

Construction was slated to start as early as this winter, engineer David Wicke previously told The Courier the night the plans were approved by the council.

The improvements to the river have been highly anticipated because of the region’s work to make the waterway a big reason people work, live and invest in the Cedar Valley.

If the council were to approve the bid, it would join a few other major projects awarded at 20% to 35% over cost estimates this year.

The Community Development Department has been hopeful of being able to press forward with the project despite the estimated costs having risen.

It became more likely the project would reach the finish line when the city secured a $1.5 million grant through the American Rescue Plan earlier this year.

Last year, the council rejected two bids for the project because they came in significantly higher than the $3.7 million estimate at the time. A third bid had come in within range of the estimate, but it was withdrawn reportedly because of a “substantial clerical error.”

The city had to slightly alter the design before for the latest plans and estimates.

“I believe the word I heard from (Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz) was she was going to take it to council and let them discuss and decide whether or not to move forward, or if we need to go back to the drawing board once again,” said Brian Heath, operations and maintenance division manager.

A glimpse of the past at Cedar Falls Historical Society 021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-04 Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum 021016bp-useful-tools-07 Fire & Ice 3 Fire & Ice 4 Cedar Falls Historical 1 Cedar Falls Historical 2 Cedar Falls Historical 4 Cedar Falls Historical 5 Cedar Falls Historical 3 Quilts 1 Quilts 6 Quilts 2 Quilts 3 Quilts 4 Quilts 5 021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-01 021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-02 021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-07 021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-06 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-2 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-5 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-7 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-3 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-1 041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-4