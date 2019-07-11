DES MOINES --- Bernie 2020 has released a new digital spot, A Living Wage, featuring a Cedar Rapids worker to highlight Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ support for McDonald’s workers’ fight for a $15 minimum wage and the right to a union. The video will run on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
It features Kelly Osborn, a Cedar Rapids McDonald’s worker, and footage of Sanders joining a McDonald’s workers’ strike and march last month in Cedar Rapids. Sanders has championed a $15 minimum wage and the right to form a union, making it the first plank of the 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights and introducing legislation on both fronts — the Raise the Wage Act and the Workplace Democracy Act.
Labor endorsements
Democrats Eric Gjerde of Cedar Rapids, who is running for House District 67, and Rep. Andy McKean of Anamosa, who is running for House District 58, have earned the endorsement of the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Building Trades. The organization unanimously voted to endorse them Tuesday.
Gjerde also was among five Iowa candidates included in the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee’s first round of Spotlight endorsements. Three were incumbents and one is running unopposed.
Steyer starts ads
A day after announcing his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, presidential candidate Tom Steyer launched $1.4 million worth of broadcast ads highlighting his activist background and his vision for ending the corporate corruption of our democracy. The two new ads — “Money Where His Mouth Is” and “Keeping the Promise” — will run until July 23 on CNN and MSNBC nationally, and locally in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.
The ads largely focus on Steyer’s platform to break the corporate stranglehold on the political process, push power back to the American people, and start passing policies that would be beneficial for all Americans.
You have free articles remaining.
O’Rourke endorsement
Dubuque County Recorder John Murphy has endorsed former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke as he vies for the Democratic nomination for president.
“I am proud to endorse Beto O’Rourke for President because of his deep commitment to issues like fighting climate change and protecting our veterans,” Murphy said in a news release Wednesday.
National Democrats help in Iowa
Iowa Democrats’ effort to gain a majority in the Iowa House is getting some help from national Democrats, who are starting out playing defense.
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee announced it will support five Statehouse candidates in Iowa, including three who were elected for the first time in 2018: Karin Derry of Johnston, Kristin Sunde of West Des Moines, and Heather Matson of Ankeny. The trio was part of a 2018 wave in which Iowa Democrats flipped five seats in the Des Moines suburbs.
The DLCC also announced support for Eric Gjerde and Ross Wilburn. Gjerde will be running in a Cedar Rapids-area open-seat race, and Wilburn is running in an Ames-area race to replace Democrat Lisa Heddens, who recently retired from her seat to run for local office.
Iowa Democrats must flip four more seats in order to gain a majority in the Iowa House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.