Cedar Rapids official joins COVID booster shot trial
Cedar Rapids official joins COVID booster shot trial

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — An eastern Iowa official is participating in a trial for a COVID-19 booster shot and it’s the second time she’s been part of one.

Cedar Rapids City Council member Ashley Vanorny traveled Friday to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the trial for a booster shot manufactered by Pfizer, KGAN-TV reports. The trial is expected to last a year.

Vanorny received the first of two Pfizer shots in August 2020. At the time, she didn’t know whether she received the vaccine or a placebo. She also didn’t know whether her shot Friday was a placebo.

Vanorny said she was recruited for the trials because the researchers were looking for a woman who wasn’t pregnant.

“I believe in the science,” she said.

