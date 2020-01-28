Cedar Rapids lawyer Dana Oxley named to Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa will for the first time have two women on its Supreme Court after Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named an eastern Iowa attorney to the seven-member panel.

Dana Oxley, the only female finalist on the list forwarded to the governor on Jan. 9, is an attorney who has questioned the importance of abiding by past decisions. In her application she stated, the court should “not blindly apply its prior decisions but must be vigilant in protecting the rule of law.”

Oxley, 52, of Swisher is the second woman on the court, joining Susan Christensen who was appointed by Reynolds in 2018. Oxley is only the fourth woman to be named to the state’s highest court.

Reynolds said gender was not a factor in her choice

“We need more women in the courts, yes, but I don’t make my decision based on gender. They earned those selections,” Reynolds said. “She’s smart, she’s articulate, she’s hard-working, she brings a breadth of experience to the court.”

She was one of three finalists chosen from 12 applicants forwarded to Reynolds from the state nominating commission, which picks finalists for the court.