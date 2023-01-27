Cedar Falls zoning panel approves future building at Viking Road commercial plaza

CEDAR FALLS — A 10-minute meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday ended in a favorable recommendation for the developer of the commercial plaza in the 920-940 block of Viking Road.

The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of a site plan for the final, 6,050-square-foot building. The proposal is expected to be considered by the City Council on Feb. 6.

Workers are in the middle of constructing the penultimate building on the property. Developers are also trying to address standard recommendations of the city’s planning and engineering divisions, like for storm water and parking, as part of a project that’s been in the works since 2016.

The application is “pretty cut-and-dry,” said chairman David Hartley. “The development is nice. I drive by it every day.”

The plaza includes three already-constructed and operating facilities, including its main centerpiece building to the south.

The main building is about 55,000 square feet in size and includes notable tenants like Fit Courts, as well as Sidecar Coffee and Balance Hot Yoga Studio, businesses that recently opened there.

Upon completion, the plaza will have five buildings in total. The last two commercial buildings are on the east and west sides of the property, and are part of the other 30,000 or so square feet of space.

If approved by council, the shell of the final building will be constructed on the west side of the 14-acre property in the late summer for three to four tenants. Doors may possibly open in 2024, David Sund, construction manager with Echo Development Group, said after the meeting.

The building currently under construction on the east side is expecting three businesses – one being Agape Performance, an expansion of the local physical therapy clinic, and the other two being undetermined, although a posted sign indicates Daily Dose, a shake and energy bar, may be one of them – to move in and open as soon as late spring, according to Sund.

The project was undertaken by Hi Yield, a company with well-known developer Brent Dahlstrom in the fold, and it’s become a destination for those looking for health, sports and recreational products, amenities and services.

In other business at the abnormally-short commission meeting, Hartley reached agreement with the other commissioners to hold a future discussion about the possibility of asking council to approve reducing the number of sitting members.

The commission is made up of nine people but it recently lost two, Mardy Holst and LeaAnn Saul. Replacements have not been named yet.

