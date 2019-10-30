CEDAR FALLS -- The University Avenue reconstruction project has won a prestigious international award for the Roads and Highways category of Bentley Systems Inc. Year in Infrastructure program.
Earlier this month City Administrator Ron Gaines went to Singapore to accept the award. The $39 million project was a finalist for the award and beat out two Chinese projects. This is fourth award the city has received for the project.
“This is a great accomplishment for the city,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Cedar Falls director of community development. “With almost 600 overall entries from around the globe, including 58 in Roads and Highways, it was extremely competitive. We are proud of this opportunity for Cedar Falls to be recognized on a global scale.”
You have free articles remaining.
According to the city of Cedar Falls, the Bentley awards honor extraordinary infrastructure design, construction and operations throughout the world. Twelve independent jury panels of industry experts selected 54 finalists from 571 nominations submitted by more than 440 organizations in more than 60 countries. Of the 54 total finalists, six were in the United States: Cedar Falls, San Francisco, Calif., Los Angeles, Calif., Houston, Texas, Columbia, S.C., and Apollo Beach, Fla.
Bentley is a software design company that works primarily with civil engineers. The award ceremony will be held during Bentley’s international engineering conference in Singapore, scheduled Oct. 21-24 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Conference Center in Singapore.
The City collaborated with Foth Infrastructure & Environment LLC for the project, which began construction in March 2016. The transformation incorporated the implementation of roundabouts, sidewalks and bike lanes, as well as benches and landscaping, to achieve higher safety levels for both drivers and pedestrians, according to a city news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.