CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls will see a decline in overall taxes if the city’s budget is passed.
The City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night on the city’s annual budget. The total budget for fiscal year 2019-20 would be be $81.7 million, a $10 million decrease from this year’s budget of $91.7 million.
“We’re lowering the tax rate from 11.22 (percent) to 10.95 (percent),” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, financial and business operations director. “All classes (of properties) in Cedar Falls, in terms of the city’s rate, will see a decrease.”
The decrease is not because of lower operating costs but because of less expensive capital projects, Rodenbeck said.
Residential properties will see a .13 percent tax decrease, commercial and industrial properties will see a 2.41 percent tax decrease and multi-residential properties will see a 7.05 percent tax decrease.
“I think it’s indicative of policies over the years that I’m trying to continue,” Mayor Jim Brown said. “It all is kind of in a big stew, and the outcome there is one of the lowest tax rates in the state.”
Brown said he is happy to present the budget to the City Council.
The city’s values increased by $101 million and its taxable evaluation grew by $118 million. The residential rollback increased from 55.621 percent to 56.918 percent, commercial and industrial rollback factors stayed at 90 percent.
“The residential rollback did increase, so by us decreasing the tax rate it causes this to be a decrease for all classes of property,” Rodenbeck said.
The total proposed tax asking for fiscal year 2018-19 was $21.6 million versus $20.8 million in fiscal year 2019-20.
The city saw a 3.2 percent increase in its evaluations in 2018 which allowed the city to lower its tax rate.
“I think these numbers didn’t surprise us a lot in terms of seeing growth in Cedar Falls,” Rodenbeck said. “You see a lot of building going on.”
City property taxes make up less than half of a Cedar Falls property taxpayer’s total tax bill; the rest goes to the schools, Black Hawk County and Hawkeye Community College.
The city’s budget anticipates the state backfill being repealed. The backfill was established by the Legislature in 2013 to compensate cities for a record tax cut for commercial and industrial properties.
“We have to certify the budget by March 15. The (Legislative) session doesn’t end until May, so they could pull the rug out from under us later on in the year,” said Ron Gaines city administrator. “We don’t count on that (backfill) as revenue.” The city has used past backfill funding for one-time projects like the Public Safety Building.
“We don’t want to spend it on operating costs, because if we don’t have it then next year we’d have to find it somewhere else,” Rodenbeck said.
The budget also includes several new staff positions, including an economic development coordinator and a communications specialist. Other added positions included are a part-time facility assistant to help with the community center, two part-time parking meter attendants, one part-time building inspector, a full-time fitness instructor in place of a part-time fitness instructor and two additional public safety officers.
The positions were able to be added because of the growth and revenue the city took in from the year before, Rodenbeck said.
“The communication person is going to help with visitors and tourism and economic development,” Gaines said.
The communications and economic development positions are moving forward and went to the civil service commission last week, Gaines said. The council will discuss and vote on the budget during the council’s meeting Monday night at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.
