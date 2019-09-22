CEDAR FALLS — The city will hold a town hall on the results of its downtown visioning project.
An open house at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall will allow the public to review a draft of the Imagine Downtown! vision plan.
A Q&A and will follow. The public can hear and view what is included in the draft and provide feedback. Comments also may be left on the project webpage over the next several weeks, followed by public hearings at upcoming Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council meetings.
The Imagine Downtown! plan is based on the public input gathered at events and interviews over the last six months and the week-long Community Design charrette held in June.
The plan will establish a general framework for public policy decisions and investment, in tandem with aspirations for the scale and character of future development in the downtown area.
“Throughout this process, the goal has been working together with the community to create a vision plan for the future of the downtown area,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager for Cedar Falls. “We are excited about the progress we’ve made and are looking forward to receiving additional feedback.”
Public hearings will also be held at the Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council meetings in October and November prior to final adoption of the vision plan. Learn more about the plan at www.ourcedarfalls.com.
