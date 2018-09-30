CEDAR FALLS – The City Council will hold a public hearing Monday on a $2.7 million project that will house an 18,000-square-foot office for Rabo AgriFinance.
Rabo AgriFinance is involved with agriculture financing and insurance.
The building will be owned by Six Kids LLC and located to the west of 1304 Technology Park if zoning is approved. It would be the third move for Rabo. It originally built a large building in the Industrial Park, but moved to a small location within Mudd buildings in 2010. CBE Companies is located in its original location.
The city will also hold a public hearing on proposed ordinance allowing a partial property tax exemption for Standard Distribution Co. for construction of a warehouse addition. The 53,000-square-foot warehouse addition cost $1.8 million and was completed last spring, according to city documents.
The five-year partial property tax exemption is based on the $1.8 million building addition value, according to documents. The exemption is part of a developmental agreement with the city of Cedar Falls.
The city will also consider a resolution to establish a Gold Star Family Monument that was previously approved by the Cedar Falls Parks and Recreation Commission on Sept. 13.
Sid Morris and Mike Butler, veteran representatives, proposed the monument at Veterans Memorial Park.
“The purpose of the memorial monument is to honor Gold Star Families, preserve the memory of the fallen and stand as a stark reminder that freedom is not free,” according to council documents.
The city will also hear from neighborhood associations, including the newest associations, the South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association.
The city will also consider an ordinance that will allow chicken and ducks in residential zoning areas with a limit of three animals and no roosters.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in City Hall.
