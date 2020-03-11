Cedar Falls warns of rising river levels

CEDAR FALLS — A rising Cedar River is projected to hit 89 feet Wednesday. Expected water levels will likely cover the bike path at George Wyth State Park as well as the road at 1712 and 1118 Cottage Row Road.

In the event of waters levels reaching that height, the city of Cedar Falls will be closing both the bike path and Cottage Row Road.

City staff will continue to monitor the river levels and provide updates as needed. Continue to look for flood information on the city’s web page at https://www.cedarfalls.com/812/Flood-Information. The web page also provides a link to monitor river levels and current projections.

The city does have brochures which include what to do to prepare for a flood and regarding streets that may be affected. These brochures can be picked up at City Hall or found on the city’s web page.

Contact City Hall at (319) 273-8600 for more information or with any questions.

