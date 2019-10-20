CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls 4th Ward City Council race is centered around the public safety officer program.
The program has drawn controversy, and multiple firefighters have quit since 2018 citing the city’s use of PSOs, officers cross-trained for firefighting and police duties. Firefighter’s Local 1366 has opposed the program since its implementation in April 2015.
Fred Perryman, 38, an assistant manager at Blaine’s Farm and Fleet, and Simon Harding, 35, a musician and employee at Tenor Madness, are challenging Tom Blanford, 28, financial institution employee and first-term incumbent city council member. Blanford first was elected in 2015 after defeating Jim Stichter.
“The PSO program has been a signature issue in this election,” Blanford said. He wants to make sure citizens are educated about the program.
“The concept of the program is sound; you’re providing more personnel, more highly trained and highly qualified personnel, in a quicker span of time and limiting your expenditure growth, ” Blanford said.
Harding and Perryman disagree.
“The PSO program itself has spiraled,” Harding said. “I don’t believe that program itself is salvageable, so I would push to remove that program.”
Harding wants to see the whole public safety department remade and work with firefighters.
“The thing is that regardless of if you’re pro PSO or not, no one can deny that the whole thing needs a restructure,” Harding said. “We have to examine this. We have to look at why the firefighters are leaving. We cannot continue to have firefighters leave and replace them with PSOs.”
Perryman also wants to see the program changed.
“Every time we lose a firefighter, we’re not replacing them with a firefighter, we’re replacing them with PSOs,” Perryman said. “We need expertise. … You can’t replace experience.”
He would like to see police still assist firefighters, but wants two separate departments.
Perryman wants to make sure conversations are happening between the city and firefighters to help heal any animosity.
“The big part is having conversations with people and getting input,” Perryman said.
The PSO program isn’t the only issue facing Cedar Falls, which has seen rapid growth over the last two decades.
Blanford has worked on a revision process began in College Hill and downtown that will influence the look of Cedar Falls for the next 30 or more years.
“When we ask people what they like about Cedar Falls, everything they list was planned 20 and 30 years ago,” Blanford said. “You don’t get to do it once and ride it out forever. You have to consistently have that long-term vision.”
The visioning plan will set the stage for reworking Cedar Falls’ zoning ordinance.
“We haven’t updated our zoning since 1971. It probably doesn’t match the current environment today,” Blanford said. “We have to make sure the environment is set up, not only the businesses we see today, but what are we most likely going to see in downtown and College Hill?”
For Perryman, all responsible growth is good.
“I’d like to develop areas we already have. I don’t want them to be ignored or neglected,” Perryman said. “I want companies to be able to come in and develop our town and provide jobs.”
Cedar Falls has a great potential for growth, Perryman said.
“Obviously we’ve gone down a path where we are growing consistently,” Perryman said. “I wouldn’t change too much of what we’re doing.”
Harding wants to see Cedar Falls continue to grow, but at a slower rate.
“I’m not against expansion, but I want to make sure we take care of the heart of the city before continue to expand,” Harding said. “I think it is important to consider how a city is going to look.”
Recent rioting and violence on College Hill have also attracted the attention of City Council candidates.
“It’s important to put it into perspective,” Blanford said. “Cedar Falls is still far and above an incredibly safe community. Our crime rate is well below both the national and state average in all areas. We have a very safe community.”
But the violence on College Hill has required action.
“There have certainly been issues, as we’ve seen this year with a couple of incidents on College Hill and we absolutely are going to take steps to address that. We’ve already installed multiple high-definition cameras, which I think will help as a deterrent and in apprehension,” Blanford said.
Perryman lives near College Hill and doesn’t agree with the placement of security cameras, he said. He walks down College Street with his young daughter without any fear for their safety.
“I have a 24-hour surveillance camera in my front yard, it doesn’t make me feel any safer,” Perryman said. “I don’t know of any time (that) cameras have prevented crime.”
Both Blanford and Harding approve of increased patrols on College Hill.
“As this city grows we’re going to have more crime, unfortunately. It really stinks, but that’s just what happens as cities grow,” Harding said.
The 4th Ward includes the College Hill neighborhood and areas generally north of University Avenue and west of Rownd Street. The election is Nov. 5.
