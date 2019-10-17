CEDAR FALLS — The public safety officer program in Cedar Falls is at the heart of the campaign between two people seeking the 2nd Ward City Council seat.
The program has drawn controversy and multiple firefighters have quit since 2018 citing the city’s use of PSOs, who are cross-trained as firefighters and police officers. The Cedar Falls Firefighter’s Local 1366 has opposed the program since its implementation in April 2015.
The candidates — incumbent Susan deBuhr and challenger Derick Rogers — have different plans for the department.
“I think this has been one of the most negative campaigns that I’ve ever seen,” deBuhr, a four-term incumbent, small business owner and former Iowa state trooper, said. She emphasizes the good the PSO program has done.
“The big problem we have in Cedar Falls is the negative publicity about the PSO program and a few other issues, that were all brought about by social media,” deBuhr said.
“People who have negative opinions about it usually don’t understand the facts, because if you’re really concerned about safety it is by far the most safe model that we can do,” she said. “It provides you with more police officers, at least two per shift, and it gives you more (emergency) responders, trained professional responders at the scene of a fire or an incident, and it didn’t cost us additional tax dollars to do it.”
Rogers disagrees and wants to see separate police and fire departments.
“My number one issue is the PSO program, and that is the initial reason I decided to run,” said Rogers, who works in public relations and marketing and recently established his own firm. “I’m not 100% against it. ... I want the police officer to assist (with fires) and not really replace the firefighters. ... Keep them separate.”
Besides that issue, both candidates have addressed city transparency.
“We have nothing to hide. We’re very transparent,” deBuhr said. “We try to tell people the facts and information instead of spreading false rumors and false comments.”
Earlier this year the city hired Amanda Huisman as a communications specialist to disseminate accurate information about the city, deBuhr said.
Rogers doesn’t think Cedar Falls residents are “being heard, and the city of Cedar Falls is going along and doing their thing and not really listening to the people,” Rogers said. “My main thing is to make sure everyone’s being heard.”
You have free articles remaining.
Rogers said he wants to see Cedar Falls continue to improve.
“There are a lot of great businesses here,” he said. “I’m actually doing my own advertising and sign company, and I support anyone that wants to be an entrepreneur because they can succeed in this town.
“I want to make sure that whatever is done, the citizens have a voice in how it looks and the overall look and feel to maintain our Main Street atmosphere.”
Since serving on the council, deBuhr has seen the city and Ward 2 grow exponentially, she said.
“We need to never forget the people who have already invested here and that they need to be the priority,” deBuhr said. “We need to always be looking 10 to 20 years ahead.“
Earlier this year two parking studies were presented to the City Council regarding downtown and College Hill.
Rogers would like to see more done to address parking concerns.
“I think there’s more room for citizens to be involved outside of just the normal two meetings a month,” he said. “I do think it’s a good idea for businesses to help out, but I don’t think they should be held responsible to address those things that should’ve been addressed a long time ago.”
Those parking concerns aren’t new to deBuhr.
“One of the complaints, through 16 years on the council, that has been consistent is about parking,” deBuhr said.
She supports allowing people to pay for parking using their phones.
Ward 2 covers much of the south-central and southwestern parts of the city. The election is Nov. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.