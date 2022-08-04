Cedar Falls vulnerable to high costs on construction projects

CEDAR FALLS — Monday marked the third time in the last four months that one of the city of Cedar Falls’ massive infrastructure projects greatly exceeded its engineer’s estimate for construction.

Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors, Inc. was awarded a $2,699,537 construction contract for the removal of the bridge on Olive Street and expansion of the adjacent Pettersen Plaza on College Street by extending the box culvert to Olive Street.

It was the only bidder for what the engineer had estimated would cost $2,205,932 – or nearly $500,000 less. The contract amount is 22% higher than the estimate.

Cedar Falls announces The Falls will close Aug. 14, a week earlier than anticipated With seasonal employees departing for school activities and already limited staff, The Falls will not be able to remain open until the previously stated date of Aug. 21.

The City Council’s latest contract approval comes in light of material costs being 25-40% higher than they were toward the beginning of this calendar year due to inflation, said Public Works Director Chase Schrage.

City officials in a memo also pointed to material availability shortages and contractor work demand leading to increased cost.

Schrage told The Courier that it may need to look at pushing projects scheduled later in the city’s capital improvements plan, like in fiscal year 2026, further down the road.

As of now, he said the city wasn’t thinking about postponing any notable projects in the near term.

The city’s Center Street project from Clair Street to West Lone Tree Road came in at a cost that outpaced the estimate even more. A contract for the streetscape improvements totaling $1,540,597 was awarded to Cedar Falls-based Owen Contracting, the lone bidder. That was more than $400,000 above the $1,130,649 estimate, or about 36% higher.

New curb and gutters, as well as sidewalks, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant pedestrian ramps, bioswales, and landscaping will be part of the package. The gravel shoulders also will be removed.

City Council to solicit bids for Cedar Falls sidewalk assessment program The cost can range from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand dollars, and sometimes closer to $2,000.

Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors, Inc. was the winner in May of another contract for reconstruction of West 27th Street from Hudson Road to the western property line of the new high school currently under construction. It was also above the estimate, but by a much smaller margin.

That project had an estimated cost of $7,291,651. Peterson Contractors was one of two bidders, with its $7,584,450 pitch coming in lowest. That is almost $300,000 above the estimate, or about 4% higher.

Three roundabouts, with two serving as entrances to the new high school, and a new traffic signal with additional turn lanes at the intersection of Hudson Road and West 27th Street are being constructed.

Before that, the council approved another major construction contract in March that was even closer to the engineer estimate, but still exceeded it.

That was for its annual street program, involving six streets this year. The contract awarded was for $3,266,189 versus the engineer’s estimate of $3,180,122, a difference of $86,000 or less than a 3%.