CEDAR FALLS — Ignoring many objections, the Cedar Falls City Council decided to fill the vacant at-large council position by appointment rather than special election.
The vote was 4-2, with newly elected council members Dave Sires, an at-large member, and Simon Harding of Ward 4 dissenting.
Ward 1 council member Mark Miller made the motion to appoint at Monday night’s council meeting before a packed house.
“This is a touchy one, and I fully expect the public to bring us signatures to push for an election, but I don’t want that seat to stay vacant,” Miller said.
“Absolutely not,” Sires argued. “I don’t ever believe we should appoint to that.”
The council had two choices to fill the seat formerly held by new Mayor Rob Green: Appoint someone to the position until it comes up for election again in about 20 months, or hold a special election at a cost of around $12,000.
But if petitioners gather 1,000 signatures from Cedar Falls residents they can force a special election.
Potential petitioners argued the city could save half the money for a special election by combining it with the March school board election, but only if the council had voted to do so Monday night.
“You guys know we’re going to have a petition, so why prolong it?” said resident Whitney Smith. “There’s no point in wasting time. I really feel like that is a violation of our rights.”
Others argued the council simply wanted to appoint a pro-public safety officer vote.
“I understand, as most people do, the election was decided by the PSO issue,” said Scott Dix, Cedar Falls Fire Local 1366 president. “While it may be legal, I don’t think it’s right.”
You have free articles remaining.
Five men and one woman have asked be appointed to the seat. They include both candidates who ran unsuccessfully for the seat that went to Sires — Nate Dider and Nick Taiber — as well as retired Cedar Falls fire captain Sharon Regenold, current Cedar Falls firefighter Rick Sharp, Waterloo Police Officer Thomas Frein, and former council member Tom Hagarty.
But City Administrator Ron Gaines said no one has officially thrown their hat in the ring.
“Currently we have no formal application,” Gaines said.
Staff will now put a formal application on the city website, and applicants’ names will be brought to council’s Jan. 20 meeting. The city’s website is https://www.cedarfalls.com/.
Several would-be appointees chimed in.
“In less than a month, you’re voting on a $40 million budget and a $40 million capital improvement plan,” said Taiber, who seemed to be the lone appointee arguing for appointment. “We have an issue with voter turnout — it’s down to about 15%, and it’s going to be ruled by special interests, so I’m really worried about election integrity.”
Sharp disagreed: “We, the citizens, have a right to vote. You, sitting on the council, should not have that right. This past election was about change and citizens wanting to be heard. That should show you citizens want change.”
Ward 5 council member Frank Darrah agreed with Taiber’s contention that a lot of council business in the next few months required the vacancy to be filled soon.
“If the election happens, there’s a statistical likelihood of a runoff, and it’s just going to be a drawn-out process,” said Darrah. “I firmly believe we should have someone in that seat for what could be millions of dollars.”
Ward 3 council member Daryl Kruse said an appointment would also give the city time to hold meetings to “properly educate” people on the PSO issue from the city’s standpoint.
“The idea that we gotta hurry up and do (an election) — I don’t buy that,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.