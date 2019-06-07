CEDAR FALLS — After a week of consulting the public, the city presented initial findings of its downtown visioning process.
Ferrell Madden, an urban design consulting firm, made a presentation on ideas for the future of downtown Cedar Falls. The presentation is part of a larger project to look at downtown zoning ordinances. About 30 people attended the presentation at the Woman’s Club Thursday night.
“I think there was a lot of really good energy,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager. “They’ll take all the ideas they have here and go back and refine those into a vision plan that they’ll bring back later in the summer.”
Howard said participation was good throughout the week.
In April Farrell Madden met with residents to learn how they felt about downtown and what they’d like to see in the area. On Saturday the consultants held the first of several public meetings on the future of downtown.
Project manager Mary Madden and other consultants viewed what was going on in the area to get a sense of the city.
“Within the study area there is a lot of great architecture,” Madden said.
The consultants heard from the public on topics like walkability, the need for more green space and bike trails leading to downtown.
“We definitely heard that you need to rethink parking,” Madden said.
The consultants talked about how Cedar Falls’ South Main Street could convert to a three-lane road from a four-lane with a possibility to make room for bike lanes.
The consultants talked about filling in undeveloped areas of downtown and attracting young people, empty nesters and snowbirds to live in the area.
There is interest in creating office space, and the consultants advised the city to simplify the zoning code with clear rules and accelerate the approval process.
They also advised the city to discourage additional strip retail downtown.
Madden said people told her they want a grocery store downtown and want the wastewater plant moved.
“We want to make sure that nobody thinks we did not hear that very clearly,” Madden said. “This is a work in progress. We have more work to do.”
There was an exit survey for participants Thursday night, and public feedback is encouraged at ourcedarfalls.com.
Later in the summer, the consultants will present a full draft plan, and in the fall start working on updating the zoning code.
“We’re looking forward to the late summer presentation,” said Daryl Andersen who watched the presentation. “It’s a very good, positive thing.”
The possible redevelopment options stuck out to Andersen.
“I think all of the streetscape stuff to make the walkability better is an awfully good idea,” Andersen said.
Linda Anderson, another participant, was excited about the possibility of planting a lot of trees.
“Once the vision is in place and we know what we want, then we create the rules to try to get there,” Howard said.
